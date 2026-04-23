Sabah Assemblyman Criticizes Slow Response to Flood-Damaged School

Likas assemblyman Tham Yun Fook has voiced strong concerns over the government's delayed response to the flood damage at SK Simpangan, leaving students learning in unsafe temporary facilities. The school was destroyed in February, and a relocation plan is still pending approval under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

The situation at SK Simpangan in Paitan, Sabah , remains deeply concerning as students and teachers continue to operate in suboptimal and potentially unsafe conditions following devastating flood damage in February.

Likas assemblyman Tham Yun Fook has strongly criticized the government's protracted response, arguing that over two months have passed with minimal tangible action beyond a proposal for relocation under the 13th Malaysia Plan. This plan, while offering a long-term solution, fails to address the immediate needs of the affected students and educators who are currently learning and teaching in a makeshift environment.

The current arrangement, utilizing an open hall at SMK Simpangan partitioned for classroom use, was implemented as a temporary emergency measure, but its continued use raises serious questions about the commitment to providing a stable and conducive learning environment. Tham emphasized the critical need for the immediate allocation of emergency funds to establish safe, temporary learning facilities, ensuring that education is not disrupted while a permanent solution is being developed.

The delay in providing adequate temporary infrastructure suggests a lack of urgency in prioritizing the well-being and educational needs of the students. The core of the issue lies in the extended timeframe for implementing a permanent solution.

While the identification of higher ground for relocation, as announced by State Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister James Ratib, is a positive step, it is still contingent upon navigating bureaucratic procedures within the Land and Survey Department and subsequent approval under the 13th Malaysia Plan. This process introduces significant uncertainty regarding the construction timeline and, consequently, the duration for which students will be forced to remain in the inadequate temporary facilities.

The lack of a clear and expedited plan leaves the educational future of these students hanging in the balance. Furthermore, the reliance on SMK Simpangan’s facilities places an additional strain on that school’s resources and infrastructure, potentially impacting the learning experience of its own students. A more proactive approach, involving collaboration between relevant government agencies and local communities, is crucial to accelerate the relocation process and minimize disruption to education.

The assemblyman’s concerns highlight a broader issue of disaster preparedness and response in the region, emphasizing the need for streamlined procedures and readily available emergency funding to address the immediate aftermath of natural disasters. The situation is further complicated by recent weather forecasts predicting thunderstorms and heavy rain in several states, including Sabah. This raises the specter of potential further disruptions and exacerbates the vulnerability of students already learning in a compromised environment.

The possibility of renewed flooding underscores the urgency of providing a safe and secure learning space for SK Simpangan students. The government’s response needs to move beyond planning and into immediate action. This includes not only securing suitable temporary facilities but also providing adequate resources such as learning materials, sanitation facilities, and psychological support for students and teachers affected by the trauma of the floods.

A comprehensive assessment of the long-term impact of the disaster on the students’ educational progress is also necessary to ensure that they receive the support they need to catch up and succeed. The assemblyman’s call for accountability and a more responsive government is a reflection of the community’s frustration and a plea for prioritizing the educational welfare of its children. The situation demands a swift, decisive, and compassionate response to ensure that these students are not left behind





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Sabah Flooding SK Simpangan Tham Yun Fook Education Disaster Relief Relocation Emergency Funds

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