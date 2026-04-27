Sabah Assemblyman Calls for Inclusive Governance and Project Oversight

Sindumin Assemblyman Yusri Pungut urges fairer treatment of opposition representatives and raises concerns about the Pan Borneo project, Sipitang forest reserve, and SFI worker fund. Also, Cosmobeauté Malaysia expands into Borneo with a new festival in Kota Kinabalu.

Kota Kinabalu, Sabah – Yusri Pungut , the Assemblyman for Sindumin, has publicly advocated for a more inclusive approach to governance in Sabah , emphasizing the need for equitable treatment of opposition representatives.

His call comes as a direct response to, and in support of, the Head of State’s recent plea for unity across the political spectrum. Pungut argues that true state development necessitates moving beyond partisan politics and fostering a collaborative environment where all elected officials, regardless of their affiliation, can contribute effectively to the betterment of Sabah and its people.

He specifically highlighted the importance of including opposition assemblymen in crucial district-level meetings, asserting that their participation is vital for a comprehensive understanding of local issues and the formulation of effective solutions. Beyond mere inclusion, Pungut stressed the necessity of equal access to allocations and government departments. He believes that denying opposition members the same resources as their government counterparts creates an uneven playing field and hinders their ability to serve their constituents adequately.

This disparity, he contends, undermines the principles of democratic representation and ultimately impedes the progress of the state. The argument isn’t about political gain, Pungut clarified, but about ensuring that all voices are heard and that decisions are made in the best interests of the entire population, not just those aligned with the ruling party. He envisions a Sabah where constructive dialogue and collaboration are the norm, leading to more robust policies and a more prosperous future for all.

Beyond the broader issue of political inclusivity, Yusri Pungut also raised specific concerns regarding ongoing development projects within his constituency. A significant point of contention is the protracted Pan Borneo Highway project, a vital infrastructure undertaking intended to improve connectivity across Sabah. Pungut expressed deep concern over potential shortcomings in project oversight, urging the State Government to implement stricter monitoring mechanisms for contractors involved in the construction.

He emphasized the need for accountability and transparency to ensure that the project is completed efficiently, effectively, and to the highest standards. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of establishing clear and accessible recourse mechanisms for road users in the event of accidents or damages resulting from construction-related issues. The safety and well-being of the public, he stated, must be paramount throughout the duration of the project. Pungut also sought detailed updates on two other critical matters affecting his constituency.

The first pertains to the degazetted Sipitang forest reserve, which was previously designated for village settlements. He requested information regarding the progress of these settlements and the measures being taken to ensure sustainable land management practices. The second concern revolves around the RM130 million fund allocated to assist former Sabah Forest Industries (SFI) workers and their families.

Pungut inquired about the disbursement of these funds and the criteria used to determine eligibility, emphasizing the urgent need to provide support to those who have been affected by the restructuring of the forestry industry. He stressed that these former workers and their families deserve fair compensation and assistance to help them transition to new opportunities.

In a separate development, the beauty and wellness industry is poised for expansion into East Malaysia with the announcement of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026. This inaugural event, a collaboration between Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo, is scheduled to take place at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25th to 26th.

The festival aims to bring together industry professionals, exhibitors, and enthusiasts from across Borneo and beyond, showcasing the latest trends, products, and technologies in the beauty and wellness sector. Organizers anticipate that the event will serve as a catalyst for growth and innovation within the regional beauty industry, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development.

The expansion into Borneo reflects the growing demand for beauty and wellness products and services in East Malaysia, as well as the region’s potential as a key market for industry players. The festival is expected to attract a significant number of visitors and generate substantial economic benefits for Sabah.

This event, while distinct from the political concerns raised by Yusri Pungut, highlights the diverse range of developments occurring within Sabah and the state’s ongoing efforts to attract investment and promote economic growth. The combination of calls for improved governance and initiatives to boost key industries underscores the complex and dynamic landscape of Sabah’s development





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Sabah Yusri Pungut Opposition Pan Borneo Highway Sipitang Forest Reserve SFI Workers Cosmobeauté Borneo Festival Governance Development

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