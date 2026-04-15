S&P 500 and Nasdaq Recoup Losses Amidst Earnings Season and Peace Hopes

US stock markets, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, have recovered all losses incurred since the start of the Middle East conflict. Positive corporate earnings and optimism surrounding potential peace talks have bolstered investor confidence, though sustained momentum may depend on further de-escalation.

Stock markets, specifically the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq , have shown remarkable resilience, erasing all losses incurred since the onset of the Middle East conflict. On Wednesday, both indices edged higher, driven by a wave of corporate earnings reports and a renewed focus on potential diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. Investor sentiment has been bolstered this week by the hope that diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran might reopen, aiming to bring an end to the war.

This conflict has significantly disrupted global oil markets, heightened concerns about inflation, and introduced uncertainty into the interest-rate trajectory. The market's ability to rebound so swiftly suggests that investors, weary of prolonged geopolitical tensions, are poised to re-enter riskier assets at the slightest sign of de-escalation. Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth, noted the market's cautious optimism regarding peace with Iran and highlighted the strong performance of corporate earnings as a supportive factor. Bank of America's shares saw a 1.6% increase following its announcement of first-quarter profit growth, while Morgan Stanley experienced a 4.4% jump on similar positive earnings results. Financial institutions have reported that U.S. consumers remain financially sound, and the outlook for initial public offerings and deal-making is expected to remain robust, provided the Middle East conflict does not extend significantly. Consequently, the S&P 500 financial index climbed by 0.4%. As of 09:57 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen by 108.22 points, or 0.22%, to 48,427.77. The S&P 500, however, gained 7.53 points, or 0.11%, reaching 6,974.91, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 100.09 points, or 0.42%, to 23,739.18. Wall Street's volatility index, the CBOE, declined by 0.68 point to 17.68, indicating a reduction in market apprehension. The S&P 500 is now approaching a new intraday record high, demonstrating its recovery from the conflict's initial impact. However, sustaining this upward momentum in stocks may require new catalysts. Hogan emphasized the need for concrete evidence that parties involved in peace talks are making tangible progress before any ceasefire deadline. Adding to the global economic backdrop, the International Monetary Fund revised its global growth forecast downward on Tuesday, attributing the cut to war-induced energy price surges and warning of a potential recession if the conflict prolongs. Oil prices remained stable on Wednesday but were still 31% higher than pre-war levels. Within the S&P 500, seven out of eleven sector indexes registered declines, with materials experiencing a 1.2% drop and consumer staples falling by 0.9%. The information technology sector, however, saw a positive trend with a 0.8% rise, continuing a recent rally in software stocks. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Beth Hammack indicated that while there is no immediate need for the central bank to alter its interest-rate policy, future adjustments, including potential cuts or hikes, remain possible. In individual stock movements, Broadcom's shares rose 3.6% following Meta's extension of its custom chip deal. Snap's stock climbed nearly 7% after announcing plans to lay off approximately 1,000 employees, and Allbirds saw a significant surge, more than quadrupling in value, after revealing its pivot towards AI infrastructure. On the NYSE, declining stocks outnumbered advancers by a ratio of 1.26 to 1, and on the Nasdaq, this ratio was 1.14 to 1. The S&P 500 recorded eight new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq Composite registered 51 new highs and 22 new lows





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