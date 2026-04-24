S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs Amid Iran Optimism and Intel Surge

US stock markets closed with a mixed performance on Friday, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs driven by optimism surrounding potential US-Iran negotiations and a significant surge in Intel shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight decline. Investors are also focused on the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and its implications for interest rate policy.

US stock market s experienced a mixed performance on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs while the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight decline.

The positive momentum was fueled by renewed optimism regarding potential US-Iran negotiations, with reports indicating upcoming talks mediated by Pakistan. Intel played a significant role in the rally, surging 23.65% to a record closing price of US$82.57 after issuing a better-than-expected revenue forecast for the second quarter. This surge extended the strong performance of semiconductor stocks, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index continuing its record-breaking run for the 18th consecutive session.

The broader market gains were supported by easing concerns about the return on investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) capital expenditure from major tech companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta. This shift in sentiment propelled not only chipmakers like Intel, AMD, and Arm, but also related industrial companies. Nvidia also achieved a record close, nearing a US$5 trillion market valuation.

Despite these gains, the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz remains a point of concern, and the potential for a peace deal with Iran is described as 'tenuous'. Investors are also keenly awaiting the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, seeking clues about potential interest rate cuts and the future leadership of the central bank. The Justice Department's closure of an investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell has removed a potential hurdle for the confirmation of Kevin Warsh as his successor.

Overall, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq secured their fourth consecutive week of gains, the longest such streak since the fourth quarter of 2024, while the Dow snapped a three-week winning streak. Market expectations for a rate cut at the December Fed meeting have increased, currently priced at around 39%. A strong start to the earnings season, with growth expectations now at 16.1%, has also contributed to the positive market sentiment.

Trading volume was slightly below average, with more advancing issues than decliners on both the NYSE and Nasdaq. The market's performance reflects a complex interplay of geopolitical developments, corporate earnings, and monetary policy expectations, creating a dynamic environment for investors





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