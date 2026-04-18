Ryt Bank Surpasses 1.2 Million Users, Processes 25 Million Transactions in Seven Months

Digital bank Ryt Bank, backed by YTL Power International and Sea Limited, celebrates significant growth with over 1.2 million users and 25 million transactions processed. The bank highlights strong adoption of its AI features, PayLater for essentials, and its commitment to financial inclusion.

Ryt Bank , a digital banking platform powered by YTL Power International and Sea Limited, has achieved a significant milestone, processing over 25 million transactions since its inception. This impressive volume represents a more than 35-fold increase in monthly transaction numbers since its launch, underscoring its rapid adoption and growth. The platform currently boasts tens of thousands of daily active users who engage with a variety of services, including payments, transfers, and everyday spending. Notably, the utilization of bill payment services has surged by over tenfold in recent months, while the Ryt Card continues to gain traction, becoming an increasingly indispensable tool for users' daily financial activities.

A substantial portion of Ryt Bank's user base, nearly half, has actively engaged with Ryt AI. This innovative AI feature, developed in collaboration with YTL AI Labs, utilizes advanced technology to facilitate tasks like fund transfers and bill payments through simple, intuitive interactions. The bank reports a remarkable finding: users who leverage Ryt AI exhibit nearly double the app return rate compared to those who do not.

In addition to its core transaction services, Ryt Bank offers Ryt PayLater, a feature that provides instant credit of up to RM1,499. Usage data indicates that Ryt PayLater is predominantly employed for essential expenditures such as groceries, petrol, and utility bills, suggesting its role in managing short-term cash flow rather than facilitating discretionary purchases. A significant majority of Ryt Bank's clientele originates from underserved and unserved demographic segments, directly aligning with the bank's strategic objective to broaden access to fundamental financial tools and services.

Wilson Soon, Interim CEO of Ryt Bank, expressed his satisfaction with the bank's rapid progress. Reaching 1.2 million users in just over seven months is a considerable achievement, but more importantly, it demonstrates the swift embrace of a new banking paradigm by Malaysians. This alternative approach is characterized by its simplicity, intuitiveness, and focus on addressing everyday needs. Soon emphasized that the true measure of success lies in how customers integrate Ryt Bank into their daily routines, not merely in user acquisition. The bank's focus remains on encouraging active engagement, encompassing spending, saving, and money management. Concurrently, Ryt Bank is committed to advancing national financial inclusion goals by making essential banking tools more accessible, user-friendly, and beneficial for all Malaysians, particularly those who have historically been excluded from traditional banking services.

Looking ahead, Ryt Bank is set to expand its service offerings. In the coming weeks, the bank will introduce Ryt PayLater on Card, empowering users with the flexibility to choose between immediate payment or deferred payment options using a single card. Furthermore, Ryt Invest will be launched, enabling customers to commence their investment journeys directly within the app. These forthcoming enhancements signify a strategic evolution for Ryt Bank, shifting its focus from merely facilitating transactions to actively supporting users in managing and growing their wealth. Currently, Ryt Bank continues to offer competitive interest rates of up to 4.00% per annum on its Save Pockets feature and provides an unlimited 1.2% cashback on all overseas spending. The accompanying articles discuss the debut of the Honor 600 series in Malaysia with a 200MP camera and AI Image to Video 2.0, as well as a critique of Malaysia's EV charging network and a personal account of a challenging Raya trip. These, however, are tangential to Ryt Bank's performance and strategic direction.





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