Ryt Bank Surpasses 1.2 Million Users in Seven Months, Demonstrating Rapid Growth

Ryt Bank, a fast-growing digital bank in Malaysia, has achieved over 1.2 million users within seven months of its launch. The bank highlights strong transaction growth and plans to introduce new features like Ryt PayLater on Card and Ryt Invest, emphasizing financial inclusion and user-friendly services.

PETALING JAYA: Ryt Bank has solidified its position as one of the fastest-growing digital banks in the country, surpassing 1.2 million users within just seven months of its launch in August 2025. This remarkable achievement reflects a significant shift among Malaysians towards more flexible digital banking solutions, with over 25 million total transactions recorded and a monthly transaction increase exceeding 35-fold. Wilson Soon, the interim Chief Executive Officer of Ryt Bank , stated that this momentum indicates that Malaysians are becoming increasingly open to more intuitive banking methods that cater to their daily needs. The bank's focus extends beyond mere registration numbers; it is centered on how customers consistently utilize Ryt Bank for spending, saving, and managing their finances. Ryt Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting financial inclusion by making everyday banking services more accessible, particularly for segments that have historically been underserved by traditional institutions. Soon further elaborated on the bank’s dedication to providing a user-friendly and inclusive banking experience for all Malaysians. This commitment is reflected in the bank's continued efforts to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of its customers, ensuring that its services remain relevant and beneficial to a diverse range of users across different age groups and financial backgrounds. The bank is confident that this approach will allow it to continue to grow and maintain its position as a leading digital banking platform in Malaysia, fostering financial inclusion and providing accessible financial services for all. The bank intends to continue to introduce new services and features to enhance the banking experience for its users and strengthen its standing in the market.

A key driver of this growth has been the Ryt AI feature, developed in collaboration with YTL AI Labs, with nearly half of the users leveraging this technology for interactive money transfers and bill payments. Notably, the usage of Ryt AI spans across various age groups, including individuals aged 50 and above, demonstrating that the technology simplifies the banking experience for all segments of society. The bank’s ability to cater to such a wide range of users underscores its commitment to inclusive financial services. In addition to Ryt AI, the Ryt PayLater facility, offering instant credit up to RM1,499, has also become a popular choice among customers, particularly for managing cash flow for essential needs such as groceries, petrol, and bills. This feature addresses a crucial need for financial flexibility, allowing customers to access funds quickly and efficiently to manage their daily expenses. The popularity of Ryt PayLater reflects the growing demand for convenient and accessible credit solutions, and Ryt Bank is committed to continually improving and expanding its credit offerings. This dedication to financial innovation makes Ryt Bank stand out from other digital banks in the market and reinforces its leadership in the digital banking industry. Ryt Bank understands the crucial role of innovative financial products and services in a competitive market and is continuously dedicated to developing cutting-edge financial solutions to cater to its user’s ever-changing requirements and preferences. This continuous innovation ensures that it will consistently provide its customers with the most relevant and beneficial services.

Looking ahead, Ryt Bank is set to introduce the 'Ryt PayLater on Card' feature in the coming weeks, allowing users to choose payment modes directly on their physical cards. This integration will provide users with greater flexibility and convenience in their payment options, further enhancing their overall banking experience. This innovative card feature represents a forward-thinking step in digital banking, enabling users to seamlessly incorporate PayLater functionality into their everyday transactions. The digital bank is also launching 'Ryt Invest,' a direct investment platform within the application, to help users grow their savings more efficiently within a single ecosystem. This platform aligns with the bank's commitment to providing a holistic financial ecosystem where customers can easily manage their finances and investment needs. Ryt Invest is expected to provide users with a streamlined and user-friendly experience, making it easier than ever for them to access investment opportunities and grow their wealth. This latest development demonstrates Ryt Bank's ambition to broaden its product offerings and provide its users with a comprehensive array of financial solutions, further strengthening its position as a leading player in the digital banking sector. The bank is dedicated to constantly improving and expanding its suite of financial products and services in order to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its users, as well as to stay ahead of the curve in the dynamic digital banking landscape. Through strategic planning and innovation, Ryt Bank has maintained a commitment to provide an unparalleled digital banking experience for its customers.





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