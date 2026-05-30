Russian Singer Shaman Uses AI to Make Kremlin Critics Sing Patriotic Song

A Russian performer employed artificial intelligence to generate a video in which prominent opponents of the Kremlin appear to sing his pro-Russia anthem, sparking debate over digital manipulation and political repression.

A Russia n singer known as Shaman , whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, has sparked controversy by using artificial intelligence to manipulate recordings of prominent Kremlin critics, making them appear to sing his patriotic song praising Russia .

The incident involves a video where Shaman is seen in what resembles a security service office, sitting beside an icon and reviewing files and photographs of several well-known opponents of the Russian government, including former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, journalist Yury Dud, singer Zemfira, rapper Noize MC, and businessman Oleg Tinkov. In the video, he instructs these figures to join in his chorus, which declares: "Russia is the mother - you are in the very heart. There is only one.

She is with you to the edge.

" The message accompanying the performance asserts that critics of Russia will never be forgiven by the Russian people for speaking against the nation. This manipulated video, which appears to be a piece of propaganda, was released on May 30, 2025, in Moscow. Shaman is known for his ultra-patriotic songs that align with the Kremlin's narrative, and this latest stunt directly targets individuals who have spoken out against the government or the war in Ukraine.

By using AI to clone their voices, he effectively forces their digital avatars to participate in what is essentially an act of political theater. The setting-an office with icons and files-intentionally evokes the imagery of state security services, suggesting an official endorsement or at least a cosplay of state power. The list of targets is notable for its inclusion of diverse figures from business, media, and culture, all of whom have been critical of the Kremlin in various ways.

Some, like Khodorkovsky, were once among Russia's wealthiest men before being persecuted by the state; others, like Dud and Zemfira, have used their platforms to question official policies. Khodorkovsky responded to the video from exile, stating that his homeland was the Soviet Union and labeling those who started the war in Ukraine as enemies. His comment underscores the deep divisions within Russian society and the personal risks faced by those who oppose the government.

The use of AI to fabricate such content raises serious ethical concerns about misinformation, consent, and the weaponization of technology for political purposes. It also highlights the growing trend of digital forgery being employed in information warfare, not just against foreign audiences but domestically against perceived internal enemies. The incident occurs against a backdrop of increasing repression in Russia, where dissent is systematically silenced through legal and extra-legal means.

Manipulating the voices of critics to make them recant or praise the state could become a new tool in the arsenal of authoritarian propaganda, blurring the lines between reality and fabrication in the public sphere





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