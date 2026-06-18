Russia Secures Long-Term Energy Supply Deal with Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reveals that Russia has agreed to guarantee long-term supplies of petrol, oil, and gas to Malaysia, ensuring energy security beyond annual contracts. The deal, close to finalization after the ASEAN-Russia Summit, also includes expanded cooperation in trade, investment, and the halal economy. Anwar confirms no current supply issues, with diesel even in surplus, allowing Malaysia to aid countries like Timor-Leste.

Russia has committed to long-term energy supplies to Malaysia , including petrol, oil, and gas, as announced by Malaysia n Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim . The agreement, reached during the ASEAN- Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, aims to provide Malaysia ns with stable energy security beyond annual or seasonal contracts.

Anwar emphasized that the deal is nearing finalization, with drafts already prepared and principles agreed upon. Company representatives have been involved, and the signing is expected soon after his return. He also noted that Russia's support extends to strengthening cooperation with Petronas. Bilateral mechanisms between Malaysia and Russia have expanded to cover trade, investment, finance, and the halal economy.

Regarding current oil supply, Anwar assured that there are no shortages, with diesel even showing a slight surplus, allowing Malaysia to assist nations like Timor-Leste. He credited this stability to proactive forecasting and coordination, alleviating previous concerns over supply restrictions and price volatility. The announcement underscores a strategic shift toward enduring energy partnerships, reinforcing Malaysia's energy resilience and regional diplomatic ties





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Russia Malaysia Energy Security Anwar Ibrahim Petronas Long-Term Supply ASEAN-Russia Summit Halal Economy Vladimir Putin Bilateral Cooperation

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