Russia's Diana Shnaider has pulled off a major upset at the French Open, defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling quarter-final match. Shnaider, who was considered a huge underdog going into the match, adapted smartly to the blustery conditions to secure the win. The victory marks a major milestone for Shnaider, who has been steadily rising through the ranks in recent years. The win has also sparked a lot of debate about the conditions on the court, with many questioning the decision not to close the roof to help players be more in control of their shots.

Russia's Diana Shnaider said she took lessons from Aryna Sabalenka 's struggles in last year's wind-hit French Open final to engineer her upset of the world number one on Wednesday, adapting smartly to the blustery conditions in their quarter-final.

The Russian rallied from a set and a double break down to shock four-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka 3-6 7-5 6-0, 12 months after the Belarusian fell to Coco Gauff in the title clash in similar conditions. Diana Shnaider said part of her plan after surrendering the first set and going down a double break in the second set was to be a lot more aggressive against her big-hitting opponent.

She said she was surprised that the Court Philippe Chatrier roof was not closed to help players be more in control of their shots. Shnaider said she was warming up with a closed roof, but the conditions were very tough, there were a lot of dirty shots, it was very unpredictable, a lot of wind and a lot of sand.

She was a little annoyed more in the first set, but she tried to keep reminding herself that it's same conditions for the both of us. Shnaider has rallied from a set down to win the second set, and then dominated the third set to secure the win. The win marks a major upset for Shnaider, who was considered a huge underdog going into the match.

The victory also sets up a potential quarter-final showdown between Shnaider and another top seed, potentially setting up a thrilling matchup in the quarter-finals. Shnaider's victory has sent shockwaves through the tennis world, with many fans and pundits stunned by her upset win over the world number one.

The win has also sparked a lot of debate about the conditions on the court, with many questioning the decision not to close the roof to help players be more in control of their shots. The victory has marked a major milestone for Shnaider, who has been steadily rising through the ranks in recent years.

The win has also set up a potential showdown between Shnaider and another top seed in the quarter-finals, potentially setting up a thrilling matchup in the quarter-finals. Shnaider's victory has sent shockwaves through the tennis world, with many fans and pundits stunned by her upset win over the world number one.

The win has also sparked a lot of debate about the conditions on the court, with many questioning the decision not to close the roof to help players be more in control of their shots. Shnaider said she was warming up with a closed roof, but the conditions were very tough, there were a lot of dirty shots, it was very unpredictable, a lot of wind and a lot of sand.

She was a little annoyed more in the first set, but she tried to keep reminding herself that it's same conditions for the both of us. Shnaider has rallied from a set down to win the second set, and then dominated the third set to secure the win. The win marks a major upset for Shnaider, who was considered a huge underdog going into the match.

The victory also sets up a potential quarter-final showdown between Shnaider and another top seed, potentially setting up a thrilling matchup in the quarter-finals. Shnaider's victory has sent shockwaves through the tennis world, with many fans and pundits stunned by her upset win over the world number one.

The win has also sparked a lot of debate about the conditions on the court, with many questioning the decision not to close the roof to help players be more in control of their shots. The victory has marked a major milestone for Shnaider, who has been steadily rising through the ranks in recent years.

The win has also set up a potential showdown between Shnaider and another top seed in the quarter-finals, potentially setting up a thrilling matchup in the quarter-finals. Shnaider's victory has sent shockwaves through the tennis world, with many fans and pundits stunned by her upset win over the world number one.

The win has also sparked a lot of debate about the conditions on the court, with many questioning the decision not to close the roof to help players be more in control of their shots





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Diana Shnaider Aryna Sabalenka French Open Tennis Quarter-Final Upset

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