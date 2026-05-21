Russia-China Energy Ties: Challenges and Opportunities

The article discusses the potential trade deals between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as the challenges and opportunities in Russia-China energy ties. It highlights the complexities of securing a deal, including factors such as China's need for Russian oil, the impact of the war on oil prices, and the potential for US sanctions and Ukrainian drone attacks.

Last week, US President Donald Trump landed in China aiming to secure the kind of blockbuster trade deals he championed nine years ago – spanning everything from soybeans to aircraft and energy.

By the time he departed, it was clear that reality would fall far short of expectations. Despite Trump hailing a "fantastic deal", China with similar ambitions. At a press conference earlier this month, Putin said Russia was close to a "serious, very substantial" oil and gas deal with Beijing. a "golden opportunity" for Russia to sell more energy to China, analysts warn a host of factors could complicate a potential agreement.

Russia’s goal for any negotiations is simple: shore up its domestic economy by selling more oil and gas to China. But Beijing has other considerations – from avoiding overreliance on a single energy supplier, to reducing its dependence on the US dollar by settling transactions in yuan. What’s more, there are practical obstacles to ramping up Russian energy flows, including the looming return of US sanctions and the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks.

The question is: can Putin overcome all these barriers and secure the kind of deal he wants from China, Russia’s largest energy buyer? China’s need for Russian oil may be less acute than some assume. Despite the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Chinese imports of crude from Russia have only risen modestly since the outbreak of the war, according to Emma Li, lead China oil market analyst at market intelligence firm Vortexa.

Seaborne imports have averaged about 1.6 million barrels per day in recent weeks, up from roughly 1.5 million barrels per day in the six months before the conflict. Pipeline volumes, meanwhile, have held steady at around 800,000 barrels per day, Li said.

"The impact on Russia-China energy ties has been relatively limited," she said. "Russian crude – both seaborne and pipeline – was already part of China’s baseload supply before the conflict. " So far, Russia has mainly benefited from the war due to higher oil prices and the US’ decision to temporarily waive sanctions on Russian oil, according to Erica Downs, a senior research scholar at the Centre on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.

Washington "The crisis also strengthens Moscow’s argument that it is a more reliable and secure supplier of oil and natural gas to China than Persian Gulf exporters that depend on the Strait of Hormuz," Downs said.

"Putin undoubtedly is hoping that the conflict will lead to an expansion of China-Russia energy ties," she added. "But whether, when and to what extent, if any, the conflict leads to a deepening of China-Russia energy relations will largely be up to Beijing.

" The summit between Putin and President Xi Jinping is likely to be filled with positive rhetoric about deepening energy ties, but actual deals may be thin on the ground, according to Xu Muyu, senior research analyst for crude at Kpler. Russian oil currently flows to China via the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline and tankers dispatched from the Kozmino port near Vladivostok – and both channels are already operating at near maximum capacity, according to Xu.

Ramping up exports further may be a challenge, she added. Though Russia has plenty of extra tankers available, it has limited ability to expand upstream production and faces heightened security risks at its Baltic and Black Sea ports from Ukrainian drone strikes. There are also potential constraints on the Chinese side. Beijing could instruct China’s state-owned enterprises to purchase more Russian seaborne oil, but that might not happen as firms are concerned about being targeted by US sanctions, Xu said.

Furthermore, there are limits to how much Russian oil China ultimately needs. The country’s consumption of petrol for transport has been declining in recent years due to factors such as the shift towards electric vehicles and improved public transportation. In other words, the prospect of fulfilling announced targets for import volume is low," said Zha Daojiong, professor of international political economy at Peking University.

"The world is not short of oil. It is just the supply chains that are being disrupted and realigned. Suppliers, Russia included, adapt to these changes.

" Amid the Iran war, Beijing is concerned about becoming too dependent on Russia for energy shipments, according to Wang Zhuwei, director of oil trading research at S&P Global Energy. "For China, the lesson is clear: diversify away from chokepoints," Wang said. "Beijing will use Russia as insurance, not as the sole answer.

" As a result, Beijing would prefer more overland pipeline flows and settlements in yuan, according to Wang. China has been pushing to de-dollarise its trade and has already made progress in using yuan for trade settlement, reserves and financing. Russia-China trade is already heavily de-dollarised," Wang said.

"More oil and gas trade will deepen that system and create more yuan recycling inside Russia’s financial market.





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