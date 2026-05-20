In discussions between Russia and China, the two sides failed to come to an agreement to start building the "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline despite their increasingly strategic ties. While basic understandings were reached on the route and construction methodology, the final details were still being negotiated. Notably, this controversial pipeline would originate from Russia's Siberian fields, carry gas to China, and supply Europe, which is now reliant on alternative sources. Plus, enjoy an additional RM10 off when signing up using the promotional code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100. T&Cs apply.

In talks between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping, the two sides failed to reach an agreement on the "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline project during their meeting in Beijing on May 20, 2026.

The Kremlin, Moscow's increasing economic reliance on China, had been pushing for the pipeline for years. While there was a 'basic understanding' on the route and construction method, Beijing was hesitant and there were still unresolved details. The proposed pipeline, which would transport 50 billion cubic metres of gas annually from Siberian fields to China, would be crucial for Russia as it aims to supply Europe with gas.

The pipeline would start from the Yamal Peninsula, cross Mongolia, and enter China. An additional benefit was an offer of RM10 off for new subscribers using the code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100. Russian state media reported on the agreement terms





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Power Of Siberia 2 Conflict Strategic Ties Between Russia And China Russia's Increasing Economic Dependence On Chi Pipeline's Impact On Europe's Gas Supply Promotional Offer For New Subscribers

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