Rural Student's Triumph: Nelayan's Daughter Achieves 9A's in SPM, Narrowing the Achievement Gap

Nur Diana Zahirah Yusni, a student from a rural village in Perlis, overcomes financial hardship to achieve a stellar 9As in her SPM, highlighting the success of rural students and the narrowing achievement gap between urban and rural candidates.

The inspiring story of Nur Diana Zahirah Yusni, an 18-year-old from Kampung Sanglang, Perlis , who achieved a stellar result of 9As in her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia ( SPM ) examination. Her achievement, coming from a family of a fisherman, proves that hardship is not a barrier to success. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as she is the first student in the history of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sanglang, a school located in a rural area, to attain a perfect score.

Sanglang is a small village where the majority of the residents are fishermen and farmers. The SPM 2025 results in Perlis also show a narrowing gap in the achievements between urban and rural candidates. Based on the State Average Grade (GPN), the achievement gap between urban and rural candidates has decreased by 0.80 points. The GPN for urban candidates was 4.47 points in SPM 2025 compared to 4.29 points in SPM 2024. The GPN for rural candidates was 5.27 points in SPM 2025 compared to 5.43 points in SPM 2024. This reduction in the gap is supported by interventions in infrastructure, specialized teachers, teacher sufficiency, and excellent teachers in rural schools. \The SPM 2025 in Perlis also saw a total of 54 candidates, representing 1.67 percent of the students who took the examination, achieve all As. Overall, the performance of the SPM 2025 subjects in this state also showed an improvement in 21 out of 47 subjects. Nur Diana Zahirah shared that despite living in a situation of scarcity, it did not disrupt her focus on succeeding, and the family's struggles fueled her determination to study diligently. She mentioned that besides her father working as a fisherman with an unstable income, he also worked in rice fields to provide for his children, especially in terms of their education. “I studied hard to succeed in the future, and subsequently help change the fate of my family. I saw firsthand how my father struggled to go out early in the morning and return the next day to earn a living by going out to sea to catch fish. Whatever the needs for learning, my father will always fulfill them even though I know it sometimes requires a high cost. I aspire to be an English language teacher and intend to continue my studies at the Teacher Education Institute (IPG). I did not expect to achieve all 9As considering that in the trial examination, I only got 5As. I, who share a room with two other siblings, always revise my lessons at night besides practicing Tahajud prayers,” she said.\Another candidate from a rural area, Ho Xin Rou from SMK Syed Saffi, Simpang Empat, also achieved an excellent result of 10As, thereby making the school located on the outskirts of the city proud. Xin Rou has been raised by her aunt, Ng Soon Ling, 41, since she was eight years old, and this success is dedicated to her beloved person, as well as to her mother who had to live far away in Singapore to work. The teenager said she intends to continue her studies in Form Six before pursuing her dream to go to university in the field of education, thus realizing her ambition to become an educator. “I never expected to get a 10A result in SPM considering that the initial target was only to get 6As. I have long dreamed of becoming a teacher and hope that dream will come true,” she said, who lives in Jalan Kampung Tambun Tulang, Simpang Empat. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the State Education Committee, Datin Marzita Mansor, said that the SPM 2025 results were truly touching and proud, especially when seeing many students from rural areas also achieve excellent success. “Behind the figure of 54 candidates who obtained As in all subjects and 94.36 percent eligible to receive certificates and improved performance in various schools and subjects, there are many stories of sacrifice, tears, prayers, and invaluable dedication. I see this success not just as an academic achievement but a sign of blessing from efforts accompanied by prayer, trust, and education based on noble values,” she said





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