Rundle Street Coffee: A One-Man Show Brewing Quality and Connection in PJ

Keith Liew, the founder of Rundle Street Coffee in Happy Mansion, PJ, shares his journey from corporate roles to a solo barista, emphasizing quality, consistency, and genuine customer relationships over chasing trends. This article explores his unconventional path, his Australian-inspired coffee culture, and his deliberate approach to building a successful coffee bar.

Rundle Street Coffee , a one-man coffee bar in Happy Mansion , Section 17 , PJ, is the brainchild of barista founder Keith Liew . The 34-year-old’s journey to this venture has been unconventional, starting with a background in communications, film, and media studies at Taylor’s University and the University of South Australia. This academic foundation led him to corporate roles in brand management, advertising, influencer marketing, and e-commerce.

He played a role in setting up Flower Chimp and CakeRush and later worked in the events space with Informa Markets. Yet, a parallel passion for coffee simmered beneath the surface. He worked at cafés like Rekindle and The Hub Coffee Roasters, shaping his interest in the craft. This passion gained urgency after a retrenchment, which led him to driving for e-hailing for about one and a half years. During this period of transition, the idea of a solo coffee bar took shape, encouraged by his wife, Crystal. He secured a small loan from his parents to start his own business, and began with pop-ups and a home-based takeaway setup, but found it unsustainable due to high costs and inconsistent returns, which ultimately led to the establishment of the permanent space at Happy Mansion.\The name Rundle Street Coffee pays homage to Rundle Street in Adelaide, Australia, where Liew spent significant time while studying. This connection to his past is more than just a geographic reference; it represents a cultural ideal. He wanted the coffee bar to embody the Australian coffee culture, where conversations and relationships between baristas and customers are central. Liew contrasts this with the more trend-driven coffee culture in Malaysia, emphasizing his focus on quality, consistency, and building genuine customer relationships over chasing the latest viral spots. His menu reflects this philosophy, with each item carefully chosen to provide a reliable and welcoming experience. He intentionally avoids paid marketing and influencer campaigns, preferring organic word-of-mouth recommendations, believing that genuine resonance is the key to his business's success. The limited menu offers a curated selection of coffee and related items, focusing on quality and consistency. The Melbourne-style Magic is one of the featured items. \The physical space of Rundle Street Coffee, situated in the unique environment of Happy Mansion, Section 17, PJ, reflects Liew's adaptable approach. The coffee bar shares space with an Indonesian restaurant filled with antiques and decor, leading Liew to focus on creating a complementary aesthetic rather than a conflicting one. The resulting design features a compact, open-bar layout with limited seating, fostering interaction between Liew, his customers, and among the patrons themselves. This intimate setup allows for focused attention on the quality of coffee and the development of customer relationships, which is a key priority for Liew. The absence of paid marketing and a lean menu further exemplifies his commitment to a grounded business model, prioritizing meaningful interactions and the satisfaction of regular customers. The goal is to provide a consistent and personal experience, reflecting the coffee culture Liew values, and building the business on authentic connections and satisfied customers.





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Rundle Street Coffee Keith Liew Coffee Shop Happy Mansion Section 17 Barista Malaysia Coffee Entrepreneurship

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