Rumor: NVIDIA RTX 50 Super Series with More VRAM Still Planned for 2024

A new rumor suggests NVIDIA's RTX 50 Super Series, featuring models with significantly increased VRAM, is slated for a 2024 launch, potentially addressing gamer complaints despite ongoing memory supply constraints.

NVIDIA 's upcoming RTX 50 Super Series appears to be back on track for a potential launch this year, according to a new rumor from the relatively reliable source MEGAsize GPU .

This comes despite NVIDIA's official statement at CES that no new GPUs would be announced, and in the context of a severe memory supply crisis fueled by AI demand. The rumored series aims to address gamer dissatisfaction with the VRAM configuration of the initial RTX 50 lineup, where the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti both share 16GB of GDDR7.

If the rumors are accurate, the Super variants would see significant VRAM increases, possibly including an RTX 5080 Super with 24GB and an RTX 5060 Super with 12GB, representing roughly a 50% boost over the standard models' capacities. The current hardware landscape is constrained by NVIDIA's prioritization of AI infrastructure, leading to substantial purchases from memory manufacturers like SK Hynix, TSMC, and Micron, which has created a tight supply for consumer graphics cards.

Therefore, while the rumor offers hope for more VRAM-rich gaming GPUs, nothing is official until NVIDIA confirms it, and the ongoing supply situation remains a major variable. The reported model names, such as a possible RTX 5060 Super with 12GB versus a standard RTX 5060 with 8GB, are part of the speculation and may change. Ultimately, gamers should treat this information with caution, as is standard for unannounced product rumors





LowyatNET / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NVIDIA RTX 50 Super GPU Graphics Card VRAM Rumor Gaming AI Supply

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nvidia and SK to Announce Cooperation Plan Amid Ongoing Memory ShortageNvidia and South Korea's SK are expected to announce a plan for cooperation between the two companies on Monday, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang saying that the ongoing memory shortage would persist for quite a few years.

Read more »

Nvidia and SK Hynix to Announce Cooperation Plan as AI Memory Shortage PersistsNvidia CEO Jensen Huang and SK Hynix Chairman Chey Tae-won are expected to unveil a cooperation plan on Monday, addressing the ongoing memory shortage that Huang warns could last for years. The plan may involve advanced memory technologies like HBM4, critical for AI chips.

Read more »

Nvidia announces deals with South Korea's SK Hynix, Naver and Doosan for AI data centresKUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit traded mostly higher against major currencies but was easier against the US dollar in early trade today as the greenback strengthened following better-than-expected United States labour market data.

Read more »

Nvidia unveils AI infrastructure deals in South KoreaThe US chip titan announced a large-scale data centre construction project among a raft of other business deals.

Read more »