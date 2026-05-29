Rublev Reflects on Hair Evolution as French Open Win Advances Him to Fourth Round

Andrey Rublev discusses how criticism of his long red hair transformed into admiration after his ranking improved, following his third-round victory at the 2026 French Open.

On May 29, 2026, during the French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris , Andrey Rublev advanced to the fourth round after a hard-fought victory over Portugal's Nuno Borges .

The match scores were 7-5, 7-6(2), 7-6(2). In the post-match press conference, Rublev addressed the noticeable length of his shaggy red hair and the public's evolving perception of it. He explained that there are no special secrets to maintaining his hairstyle; it simply grows naturally and he takes basic care of it. The Russian player, currently ranked world number 13, reflected on how commentary about his appearance has shifted alongside his improved performance on the court.

He recalled that when his ranking was lower, outside the top 10, critics often mocked his long hair, suggesting he get a normal haircut and making unkind comparisons. However, as he climbed the rankings and became a consistent top-tier player, the same feature began to be described as stylish and rockstar-like. Rublev emphasized that his hair has always been this way, and he finds the change in opinion based on his sporting success to be quite revealing about human nature.

He confirmed he does take care of his hair but not to an extreme extent. The match itself was a tense three-set battle, with Rublev saving energy by avoiding a lengthy fourth set. His win sets up a potential showdown with a top seed in the next round as he continues his quest for a first Roland Garros title. The article also included a photo credit to Susan Mullane-Imagn Images capturing Rublev in action during the match.

This narrative highlights not just an athletic contest but also the superficial judgments athletes face and how success can reshape public perception of personal style





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