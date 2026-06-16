Ruben Amorim Appointed AC Milan Manager After Disappointing Campaign

Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the new manager of AC Milan, replacing Massimiliano Allegri after a disappointing campaign that saw the club miss out on Champions League qualification.

Ruben Amorim was appointed AC Milan manager on Tuesday after a disappointing campaign for the Serie A club saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.

The 41-year-old Amorim replaces Massimiliano Allegri, who was sacked after Milan finished fifth in the league last season. Amorim concluded an abysmal second half of the season with a 2-1 home defeat by Cagliari on the last matchday, winning just one of their final four matches. The final whistle was met with heavy booing from the San Siro fans as they missed out on a place in Europe's top competition for a second season in a row.

Amorim had a difficult 14-month spell while he was head coach at Manchester United, defined by public barbs, stubborn tactics and poor form. Amorim's stock remains high on the back of his achievements at Sporting CP, where the former Portugal midfielder guided the club to a first Primeira Liga title in 19 years in 2021 before capturing a second league crown in 2024.

Amorim, who won 14 caps for his country, is Milan's fourth managerial appointment since the club last lifted the Serie A trophy under Stefano Pioli in 2022. Amorim expressed his pride and enthusiasm in a statement saying he knows exactly what this club means: history, prestige and an extraordinary fanbase around the world. He is fully aware of what these colours represent and is eager to lead the team to success





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Ruben Amorim AC Milan Massimiliano Allegri Champions League Serie A Manchester United Sporting CP

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