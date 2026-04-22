RTM Suspends 'Cleopatra in Space' Amidst LGBT Content Concerns

Radio Televisyen Malaysia has halted the broadcast of the animated series 'Cleopatra in Space' following complaints about alleged LGBT elements, initiating an internal review and reaffirming its commitment to societal and religious values.

The national broadcaster, Radio Televisyen Malaysia ( RTM ), has ceased the broadcast of the animated series 'Cleopatra in Space' in response to public concerns regarding perceived LGBT elements within the program.

This decision follows complaints alleging the inclusion of content deemed inappropriate by certain segments of the population. RTM confirmed that the series, which was last shown on TV2 on April 18th and 19th at 9:00 AM, has been entirely removed from its broadcasting schedule. The suspension is not an isolated incident, as RTM previously halted the airing of another animated show, 'Santiago of the Seas,' last year due to similar allegations concerning indirect LGBT representation.

This pattern highlights a growing sensitivity surrounding content portrayal and a commitment, as stated by RTM, to align programming with prevailing societal values and cultural norms. The broadcaster emphasized its dedication to maintaining high standards for all aired programs, ensuring they are not only of good quality but also safe and respectful of religious beliefs and local traditions. An internal review has been initiated to thoroughly examine 'Cleopatra in Space' and assess the validity of the complaints.

This review process will likely involve a detailed analysis of the series' content, potentially including scrutiny of character depictions, storylines, and underlying themes. The outcome of this review will inform future programming decisions and potentially lead to stricter guidelines regarding content selection. The incident underscores the complexities of navigating diverse perspectives and sensitivities in a multicultural society, particularly when it comes to representing potentially controversial topics in media aimed at a broad audience.

RTM’s response reflects a cautious approach, prioritizing adherence to established norms and avoiding potential public backlash. The situation also raises questions about the definition of 'LGBT elements' and the threshold for considering content inappropriate for broadcast. This latest suspension comes amidst a broader discussion about representation and inclusivity in Malaysian media. While some advocate for greater diversity and acceptance, others express concerns about the potential erosion of traditional values.

The criticism from PAS ulama chief Ahmad Yahaya, who pointed out this is the second instance of such a situation, demonstrates the strong opinions held by conservative voices. His statement suggests a demand for increased vigilance and a more proactive approach to filtering content that may be perceived as conflicting with religious or cultural principles.

The incident with 'Cleopatra in Space' is likely to fuel further debate on these issues and potentially lead to calls for more transparent and comprehensive content regulation policies. The expansion of Cosmobeauté Malaysia into Borneo with the debut festival in Kota Kinabalu, while a separate event, serves as a reminder of the diverse range of activities and interests within the country, highlighting the need for a nuanced approach to media regulation that balances cultural sensitivity with the promotion of economic and social development.

The focus on maintaining 'high quality, safe, and in line with societal sensitivities' programming will likely remain a central tenet of RTM’s broadcasting strategy in the foreseeable future





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