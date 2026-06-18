RT Pastry Holdings IPO Shares Oversubscribed by 60 Times Ahead of Bursa Malaysia Listing

The initial public offering of RT Pastry Holdings Bhd has seen massive investor demand, with shares for the Malaysian public oversubscribed by almost 60 times. The company's filing revealed strong interest across all categories, including Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera portions, and full subscription for eligible persons and private placement shares after reallocation. The listing is set for the ACE Market on June 29.

KUALA LUMPUR: RT Pastry Holdings Bhd's initial public offering ( IPO ) shares designated for the Malaysian public have been oversubscribed by nearly 60 times ahead of its scheduled listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on June 29.

In a regulatory filing today, the pastry and bakery products company detailed that it received 9,170 applications for 1.03 billion issue shares from the Malaysian public, resulting in an overall oversubscription rate of 59.96 times. Specifically, for the Bumiputera portion, 2,303 applications were received for 182.70 million issue shares, leading to an oversubscription of 20.55 times. For the other Malaysian public portion, 6,867 applications were received for 851.23 million issue shares, resulting in a significant oversubscription of 99.38 times.

Additionally, the company reported that the 6.78 million issue shares reserved for eligible persons were fully subscribed. Regarding the private placement portion, 42.38 million issue shares were made available to identified Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI). An aggregate of 9.64 million issue shares was subscribed by these investors.

The remaining 32.74 million issue shares, initially reserved for Bumiputera investors approved by MITI, have been fully placed out following the application of relevant clawback and reallocation provisions as stipulated in the prospectus. KAF Investment Bank Bhd serves as the principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter, and placement agent for this IPO





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RT Pastry Holdings IPO Bursa Malaysia ACE Market Oversubscription KAF Investment Bank Bumiputera Private Placement Malaysian Public Bakery Products Prospectus Clawback Reallocation MITI

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