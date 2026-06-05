RT Pastry Holdings Berhad Targets RM16.48 Million Through IPO

RT Pastry Holdings Berhad aims to collect RM16.48 million through its initial public offering (IPO) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia. The company plans to use the funds to develop its retail footprint in new regions and upgrade its manufacturing facilities.

KUALA LUMPUR: RT Pastry Holdings Berhad aims to collect RM16.48 million through its initial public offering ( IPO ) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia . The IPO offer is set at 18 sen per share, expected to provide a market capitalization of RM61.03 million after listing.

Executive Director Lu Chun-Neng said the launch of the prospectus is a natural step for the company, which has always prioritized quality and precision, earning them a loyal following over the years. He stated that the funds collected will be used to develop the company's retail footprint in new regions and upgrade its central manufacturing facilities. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about our current trajectory and focus on several key growth milestones to ensure sustainable performance.

At the same time, it also allows us to have production capacity to meet the increasing demand for more efficient and high-capacity models, he said at the launch ceremony here today. Firstly, we aim to establish a new branch in the Klang Valley and untapped markets in the Southern and East Coast regions.

We also plan to develop our wholesale model by offering OEM manufacturing services that produce bakery products at its central facility based on recipes provided by or developed with external partners such as cafes and food retailers, he said. Meanwhile, RT Pastry's independent non-executive chairman Leou Thiam Lai said the company is also exploring wholesale and corporate sales agreements, such as signing a distribution service agreement with HWC Distribution.

Through the agreement, RT Pastry aims to double its current wholesale rate of 2.4 to four or five percent





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RT Pastry Holdings Berhad IPO Bursa Malaysia ACE Market Lu Chun-Neng

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alliance Bank, 99 Speed Mart tawar ansuran 0% pembelian pukal PKSAlliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (Alliance Bank) dan 99 Speed Mart Retail Holdings Berhad (99 Speed Mart) memeterai kerjasama strategik bagi memperkenalkan pelan pembayaran ansuran 0 peratus menerusi platform e-dagang pembelian pukal dalam talian, 99 Bulksales.

Read more »

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Achieves 4.3 GW Renewable Energy CapacityTenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has successfully achieved a renewable energy (RE) capacity of 4.3 gigawatts (GW) last year, contributing more than one-third of the country's total renewable energy capacity. The company continues to strengthen its agenda for the country's energy transition through the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan, focusing on the main drivers to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and increase the use of green energy sources.

Read more »

MAHB to spend RM11 billion upgrading airports nationwide over five yearsPUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will allocate about RM11 billion in capital expenditure over the next five years to support airport infrastructure expansion and modernisation across i

Read more »

Exclusive-South Korea labour minister calls on tech firms to share excess AI profits with suppliers, staffKUALA LUMPUR: OSK Property Holdings Bhd has unveiled OSK Ombak, a RM690 million freehold beachfront development in Balok Beach, Kuantan, comprising 1,274 fully furnished residential units targeted for completion in 2030.

Read more »