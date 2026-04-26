Royal Malaysian Navy Strengthens Capabilities to Defend National Waters

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is focused on modernizing its fleet and enhancing its capabilities to safeguard Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and maintain regional security. Key initiatives include the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project, the Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch 2 construction, and the procurement of multi-role support logistics ships (MRSS). The RMN is also prioritizing strategic cooperation with other branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces and the local defense industry.

Maintaining and defending the country's Exclusive Economic Zone ( EEZ ) from all threats is no easy task. This responsibility borne by the Royal Malaysian Navy ( RMN ) undoubtedly demands resilience, in line with the motto ‘Ready to Sacrifice’.

As it reaches the age of 92, the RMN continues to take steps, especially in facing increasingly complex threats, thus demanding greater sacrifice involving every aspect. Without sufficient and modern platforms, the ability to carry out patrols, surveillance and enforcement operations in the country's waters could be affected.

Efforts to strengthen the RMN's attack capabilities, which currently have limited capacity, are very important, especially with the number of platforms available compared to 2009, which reached up to 18 missile firing platforms. At that time, the RMN had two frigates, two corvettes, four admiral-class vessels, eight fast attack craft (FAC) and two submarines, compared to the present.

Therefore, all strategic plans have been drawn up by the top leadership in conjunction with the 92nd RMN Day to ensure it is able to become one of the most feared fleet powers in the region. According to the Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), Admiral Tan Sri Dr. Zulhelmy Ithnain, four main pillars will be focused on to ensure the RMN remains relevant in facing current challenges.

He said the first pillar that will guide the strengthening of the RMN's combat force is to ensure that the fleet's readiness is at its best.

“Even though facing the challenge of operating aging assets, I and the RMN leadership will continue to strive to ensure that every readiness enhancement plan can be implemented and receive support, especially from the government. “For example, the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project is currently being actively implemented by Lumut Naval Shipyard (LUNAS).

We expect the delivery of the first LCS ship at the end of 2026 and this will be a historic event awaited by the whole country,” he said. Zulhelmy said that in addition to the LCS, the construction of the Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch 2 in Turkiye is currently going smoothly and the capabilities of this latest ship are much higher than the first batch, it will be the mainstay of RMN defense in the future.

According to Zulhelmy again, the RMN is also intensifying efforts to procure multi-role support logistics ships (MRSS) to assist tasks that were previously carried out by KD Mahawangsa and KD SRI INDERA SAKTI.

“As stated by the Minister of Defense, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, the need for the assets we have is not just for war, but for defense diplomacy and more effective Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). at the forefront in ensuring the sovereignty of the homeland is preserved. With credibility, readiness and capabilities that continue to be strengthened, the RMN will continue to be respected and a source of pride for Malaysians. Happy 92nd RMN Day.

” In the meantime, Zulhelmy said, the 15to5 Transformation Plan which is the main guide for the development of the country's fleet will continue to be strengthened by being placed under the second pillar. He emphasized that through this plan, the RMN aims to form a fleet that is smaller in terms of the number of assets, but has much more effective and modern combat capabilities.

“The realignment of LCS construction and the procurement of new LMS Batch 2 and MRSS assets which are being actively pursued are part of our adaptation strategy,” he said. At the same time, Zulhelmy said, the involvement of the local defense industry is also seen as an important element in strengthening the RMN's capabilities.

This is important after cooperation with domestic companies is expected to enable the development of a more competitive and capable modern defense system to meet current maritime operational needs.

“This approach focuses not only on ship ownership, but also ensures that each asset is equipped with high-tech combat systems capable of facing modern maritime warfare threats including the use of drones and electronic warfare,” he said. Meanwhile, Zulhelmy, touching on the context of national security, said the RMN emphasizes the importance of strategic cooperation between branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

He said that maritime defense cannot be shouldered alone, but requires close synergy with the Malaysian Army (TDM) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) to ensure a more comprehensive and integrated national defense capability. Cooperation with other government agencies such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is also strengthened to ensure the safety of the country's EEZ is always protected from any foreign intrusion





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Royal Malaysian Navy RMN Exclusive Economic Zone EEZ Littoral Combat Ship LCS Littoral Mission Ship LMS Maritime Security Defense Modernization

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