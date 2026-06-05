Royal Crematorium Construction Advances Under Minister Suphajee Inspection

Deputy Prime Minister Suphajee Suthumpun inspected the ongoing construction of the royal crematorium and the restoration of royal chariots, confirming that work is on schedule for the planned October 2026 completion ahead of Queen Sirikit's cremation ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun visited the construction site of the royal crematorium on 5 June to review the progress of the elaborate facilities that will host the royal cremation ceremony for Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

Accompanied by Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised and senior officials from the Fine Arts Department, she received a detailed briefing on the status of the various structures, decorative elements and ceremonial objects that are being prepared for the event scheduled for late 2026. The inspection included a tour of the newly restored Funeral Chariot Hall inside the National Museum in Bangkok, where the historic royal chariots and palanquins are undergoing scientific conservation and traditional craftsmanship.

Director General Phanombut Chantarachot of the Fine Arts Department confirmed that the overall construction of the crematorium complex is now 23.65 percent complete. The foundation work has been finished and the main edifice is halfway through the structural phase, with workers currently laying the floor of the central crematorium. Design enlargement for ornamental patterns and decorative arts has reached thirty percent, while architectural detailing stands at ten percent.

The royal merit‑making pavilion known as Phra Thinang Song Tham is sixty percent complete, and work continues on the surrounding Salas for high‑ranking officials, the Thap Kaset pavilions and the Thim buildings. Gold‑leaf paper for the base of the crematorium has already been ordered from China, ensuring the finishing touches will meet traditional standards. The schedule remains on track with an expected completion date of 31 October 2026. Several subsidiary pavilions are also advancing.

The foundation for the ceremonial pavilion in front of Phra Thinang Sutthaisawan Prasat is finished, while the raised pavilions at Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho) and the Sanam Luang area are still in the foundation stage. Inside the crematorium, mural paintings are being applied to the walls of the main hall and the Phra Thinang Song Tham pavilion, and painted backdrops are being prepared for the raised pavilion at Wat Pho.

Sculptural work now includes the carving of Brahma faces, seated angels holding ceremonial fans, standing angels, celestial swans and decorative pillars. The production of the sandalwood royal urn and coffin has entered the pattern‑enlargement phase. Designs for the sandalwood floral offerings, logs, urn, coffin and ten varieties of sandalwood flowers have been completed, and twenty‑five sandalwood logs have already been turned with final patterns applied.

In parallel, the relic containers are being fabricated: one large royal relic urn of eighty centimetres and four smaller urns of sixty‑five centimetres have been moulded in resin and are undergoing detailed pattern work. Designs for a reliquary and a stone vessel for the royal ashes are also finished.

The accompanying ceremonial offerings, known as Khrueang Sangket, have been designed and include bookcases, work desks with chairs, four models of five‑piece altar tables amounting to forty‑five sets, ten mother‑of‑pearl trays and nineteen ceremonial lamps with stands. Restoration of the royal chariots, palanquins and related objects is progressing on schedule.

Items such as the Phra Maha Phichai Ratcharot, Vejayant Ratcharot, smaller royal chariots, Phra Yannamat Sam Lam Khan, Phra Thinang Rachendrayan, Phra Wo Siwikakan, two naga staircases, urn trays and the gun carriage are being treated with lacquer, gilding and glass decoration. The restoration target is 30 September 2026, allowing rehearsals for the pulling of the royal chariots to begin in time for the cremation ceremony.

The Office of Traditional Arts within the Fine Arts Department has also been tasked with producing ceremonial fans for merit‑making rites associated with the cremation, as well as fans for Chinese and Vietnamese monks and ceremonial shoulder bags. The Queen Sirikit Institute is overseeing the intricate embroidery work on the ceremonial textiles.

In her capacity as chair of the royal crematorium construction committee, Suphajee has appointed a subcommittee to supervise the building of the crematorium, the restoration of the chariots and palanquins, and to advise on the exhibition aspects of the royal cremation. The Fine Arts Department stands ready to implement all recommendations and ensure that the ceremony honors the Queen Mother with the highest respect and traditional fidelity





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Royal Cremation Suphajee Suthumpun Fine Arts Department Sandalwood Urn Bangkok Construction

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