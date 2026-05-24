Rotiboy's KLCC Outlet to Permanently Close its Doors on September 8

Rotiboy's KLCC outlet, a beloved spot for light, fluffy, and buttery coffee buns, is set to permanently close its doors on September 8. In a heartfelt message, Rotiboy thanked customers for making the outlet a part of their lives over the years and acknowledged that all good things must come to an end for better and greater things to materialise.

Rotiboy 's KLCC outlet is set to permanently close its doors on September 8, after serving customers for years. In a heartfelt message, Rotiboy thanked customers for making the outlet a part of their lives and acknowledged that all good things must come to an end.

The outlet invited customers to share their most memorable moments from their time at the store. While the KLCC outlet is closing, Rotiboy encourages fans to visit their other outlets, including those in Pavilion KL, Berjaya Times Square, Bangsar LRT station, and Mid Valley Megamall. The closure of the KLCC outlet marks the end of an era for coffee bun lovers in the area, but Rotiboy's fans can still enjoy their favorite treats at other locations.

The company's decision to close the outlet may be seen as a business move, but it is clear that Rotiboy values its customers and wants to give them a chance to cherish their memories of the outlet. The closure of the KLCC outlet is a reminder that all good things must come to an end, but it also opens up new opportunities for Rotiboy to grow and expand its business.

Customers who are sad to see the KLCC outlet go can still visit other Rotiboy outlets and enjoy their favorite coffee buns. The closure of the KLCC outlet is a significant event for coffee bun lovers in the area, but it is also a reminder that change is a natural part of life and business.

As Rotiboy moves forward, it is clear that the company values its customers and wants to give them a chance to cherish their memories of the outlet. The closure of the KLCC outlet is a reminder that all good things must come to an end, but it also opens up new opportunities for Rotiboy to grow and expand its business.

The company's decision to close the outlet may be seen as a business move, but it is clear that Rotiboy values its customers and wants to give them a chance to cherish their memories of the outlet. Customers who are sad to see the KLCC outlet go can still visit other Rotiboy outlets and enjoy their favorite coffee buns.

The closure of the KLCC outlet is a significant event for coffee bun lovers in the area, but it is also a reminder that change is a natural part of life and business. As Rotiboy moves forward, it is clear that the company values its customers and wants to give them a chance to cherish their memories of the outlet.

The closure of the KLCC outlet is a reminder that all good things must come to an end, but it also opens up new opportunities for Rotiboy to grow and expand its business. The company's decision to close the outlet may be seen as a business move, but it is clear that Rotiboy values its customers and wants to give them a chance to cherish their memories of the outlet.

Customers who are sad to see the KLCC outlet go can still visit other Rotiboy outlets and enjoy their favorite coffee buns. The closure of the KLCC outlet is a significant event for coffee bun lovers in the area, but it is also a reminder that change is a natural part of life and business.

As Rotiboy moves forward, it is clear that the company values its customers and wants to give them a chance to cherish their memories of the outlet





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Rotiboy KLCC Outlet Coffee Buns Business Move Closure New Opportunities

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