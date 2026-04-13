Rosmah Mansor Testifies She Did Not Use Jewelry at Center of Global Royalty Suit

Rosmah Mansor told the High Court that she never used the 44 jewelry items in the suit filed by Global Royalty Trading SAL. She explained that she kept the jewelry to avoid offending the sender, and the items were later seized by police after being stored at Pavilion Residences. Global Royalty is seeking the return of the jewelry or its value.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Rosmah Mansor provided testimony today in the High Court , stating that she never utilized any of the 44 pieces of jewelry central to the legal dispute initiated by the Lebanese firm Global Royalty Trading SAL. Rosmah explained that her primary focus during the period leading up to the 2018 general election was assisting her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak , in his campaign efforts.

She asserted that this intense involvement left her with no inclination to wear the jewelry. Her reasoning, as reported, was rooted in a desire not to cause offense to Samer, the individual who had introduced her to the items, and who was known to her through one of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s wives. This interaction, according to her account, was the primary factor behind her decision to retain the jewelry, despite not intending to wear it. The jewelry was reportedly sent to her by Samer Hassib Halimeh, the founder of Global Royalty Trading SAL. Subsequently, following Barisan Nasional’s electoral defeat in 2018, the family was required to vacate Seri Perdana, their official residence. This relocation necessitated the temporary storage of their belongings, including the aforementioned jewelry. The storage location chosen was Pavilion Residences. However, a police raid later took place at this location, resulting in the seizure of the jewelry items. Following the raid, Rosmah discovered that some of the jewelry pieces were missing. Global Royalty is seeking the return of 43 items, or the equivalent of US$14.6 million (RM58.03 million) as their claimed value, after one item was returned by police in 2022. Rosmah has formally named the police as a third party in the legal proceedings. She is now seeking indemnity or contribution to cover any potential liability that might arise from the claim. The hearing is continuing before Justice Quay Chew Soon and is scheduled to resume tomorrow, providing a continued examination of the circumstances surrounding the jewelry and the legal claims involved. The case highlights the complex interplay between personal possessions, political events, and legal proceedings. The value of the items and the varying claims surrounding their use and storage will be thoroughly examined as the case proceeds. The involvement of multiple parties, including the police and Global Royalty, further complicates the situation, creating additional avenues of investigation and consideration for the court. The unfolding details of the case are likely to be of considerable public interest. The testimony provided by Rosmah provides valuable insight into her perspective on the events, shedding light on the motivations behind her actions and decisions. The court will need to carefully consider the information presented, along with any other evidence available, in order to make informed rulings and determine the appropriate outcome. The details presented, including the reasoning for not using the jewelry and the subsequent storage and seizure, will be weighed to determine the validity of the claims and the liability of the parties involved. The future proceedings are anticipated to clarify the situation surrounding the missing pieces and whether Rosmah's actions were taken in accordance with the law and relevant agreements. The court will need to clarify the ownership of the items and establish the facts surrounding their handling and storage. The case is a prime example of the legal challenges that can arise after periods of political transition and change. The court's ultimate determination will be significant, not only for the parties involved but also in the potential establishment of precedent concerning the safeguarding of valuable items in similar circumstances and the legal responsibilities of individuals in power





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Rosmah Mansor Global Royalty Jewelry High Court Legal Case Najib Razak Seizure Pavilion Residences

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