Rosmah Mansor Civil Suit: Investigator Describes Bags Bursting with Cash and Jewellery During Raid

In testimony for the Global Royalty vs. Rosmah civil suit, the former head of the Bukit Aman CCID detailed the chaotic scene of a 2018 raid on a luxury condominium. The raid, linked to the 1MDB scandal, revealed bags overflowing with cash and jewellery, making a detailed inventory at the scene impractical. The investigation involved numerous bags, boxes of handbags, and required specialist expertise. Rigorous procedures were implemented to secure and value the seized items, including the implementation of a two-key system and the involvement of specialist teams. The process of counting, tabulating, and valuing took over a month.

The former head of the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), Datuk Seri Amar Singh, described the scene encountered during the May 2018 raid on the Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur as overwhelming, detailing bags overflowing with cash and jewellery . Singh was testifying in the civil suit filed by Lebanese jewellery company Global Royalty Trading SAL (GRTS) against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor , the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. The raid, linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad ( 1MDB ) financial scandal, resulted in the seizure of a vast quantity of items, including luxury designer bags. The sheer scale of the operation, he explained, made a detailed inventory at the scene impractical. Bags, hastily packed, spilled their contents upon being unzipped, leading to cash scattering onto the floor. The absence of proper facilities and the lack of expertise in gemmology and high-value items complicated the process further. This testimony painted a vivid picture of the chaotic and extensive nature of the investigation, highlighting the logistical challenges faced by the police during the initial stages of evidence collection.

During his testimony, Amar Singh detailed the extensive collection of items seized during the raid, including 71 bags, one plastic box, and 284 boxes of handbags. He noted that the bags, though zipped, were not locked, making inspection easier, but the sheer volume of their contents rendered a detailed tabulation at the scene impossible. The premises lacked proper air conditioning and support for the meticulous process of counting, valuation, and documentation necessary for such a large haul. The cash component alone was contained in 35 large bags, necessitating the involvement of Bank Negara Malaysia to verify and count the money. The jewellery, including diamonds and gemstones, filled 25 large bags and a plastic box, requiring specialist assessment due to the police officers' lack of training in gemmology or jewellery authentication. The investigation team also lacked the expertise to properly verify and tabulate the serial numbers of the Hermes bags and expensive watches. To ensure the proper handling of the exhibits, Singh stated that the bags were wrapped in cling film before being moved in batches from the unit to the lobby and then transported under heavy police escort to a secured lock-up at Bukit Aman. This meticulous process underscores the importance of secure storage and careful handling of evidence in high-profile investigations such as this.

The secured lock-up at Bukit Aman where the seized items were stored was equipped with CCTV coverage and layered access controls, according to Amar. The lock-up was staffed by police personnel stationed at the lobby, while the exhibits were stored within a large confinement area containing several cells. A two-key system was implemented to control access, with Amar holding the outer access key and another officer, identified as Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor (now the deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat), holding the individual cell keys. The process of counting, tabulating, and valuing the seized items took place between May 21 and June 25. Amar emphasized the critical need for both himself and Ramli to be present each time the exhibits were accessed for counting, tabulation, or valuation, ensuring accountability and preventing unauthorized access. The extended timeline needed to account for, count, and document the various high-value items further highlights the complex nature of the investigation. The detailed description of the handling and securing of the evidence emphasizes the seriousness with which authorities approached the case, providing insight into the comprehensive protocols in place to preserve the integrity of the evidence in question. The detailed record of events presented during the testimony provides a clear picture of the procedures undertaken to manage and secure the recovered items, including the crucial need for specialized expertise in various valuation processes





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Rosmah Mansor Global Royalty 1MDB Raid Cash And Jewellery Bukit Aman Investigation

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