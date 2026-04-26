RoS Drafts Special Guidelines for NGO Donation Collection Amid Fund Misuse Scandals

The Department of Societies (RoS) is developing new guidelines for NGOs to ensure transparency in public donation collections following recent high-profile cases of fund misappropriation. The move comes after MACC exposed multiple NGOs involved in embezzling millions of ringgit, raising public concerns about financial integrity in charitable organizations.

A preacher in his 30s was escorted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) officers when he appeared at the Seremban Court Complex in Seremban 2, Negeri Sembilan for an application to extend his remand yesterday.

PETALING JAYA: The Department of Societies (RoS) is drafting a special guideline for the implementation of public donations collection by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) following recent issues of fund misappropriation. This move is part of the improvements to the regulatory framework for registered NGOs, including procedures for collecting donations from the public through amendments to the Societies Act 1966. RoS Director-General Datuk Mohd.

Zulfikar Ahmad stated that this guideline will serve as a reference for organizations to ensure transparency, good governance, and accountability in managing donation collections. He mentioned that RoS will hold discussions with relevant agencies to obtain input and feedback in preparing the special guideline. The matter of donation collection by registered organizations is also being considered as part of the improvements.

RoS is examining the need to enhance the legal framework, including proposed special guidelines and independent audit mechanisms for organizations collecting public funds on a certain scale. Recently, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) uncovered two NGOs allegedly involved in the misappropriation of millions of ringgit. This includes the Deputy Chairman of the Ikram Malaysia organization, who is among three individuals detained for allegedly misappropriating approximately RM230 million.

Another case involves a freelance preacher detained for alleged abuse of power and misappropriation of NGO funds amounting to about RM12.3 million for personal gain. These cases bring the total to at least seven NGOs that have collected public funds such as donations and charitable contributions, exposed by MACC in recent months for alleged misuse for personal benefit. Mohd.

Zulfikar acknowledged that the misappropriation of millions of ringgit in NGO funds linked to influential individuals has raised public concerns about the transparency and integrity of managing donation collections by registered organizations. RoS monitors the management of organizational funds through compliance requirements such as maintaining complete financial records, presenting financial statements at annual general meetings, and submitting documents to the department when requested. This monitoring covers all forms of fund collection, whether physical or through online platforms, including social media.

Mohd. Zulfikar stated that in the past five years up to March 31, RoS received 314 complaints related to allegations of fund misuse involving registered organizations. He added that during the same period, 21,013 organizations had their registrations canceled for various offenses, including non-compliance with legal provisions. RoS conducts checks and takes action based on complaints, non-compliance, or violations of legal provisions.

Actions that can be taken include warnings, compliance notices, cancellation of organizational registration, and referral to other enforcement agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and MACC if there are elements of offenses under relevant laws. He said RoS will strengthen strategic cooperation with other enforcement agencies in addressing any issues related to fund misuse or legal violations by registered organizations.

Meanwhile, the remand of a freelance preacher suspected of abusing power and misappropriating NGO funds for personal gain has been extended for another five days. Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli issued the order for the male suspect, aged around 30, from April 27 to May 1 at the Seremban Magistrate's Court, Negeri Sembilan yesterday. The application was made by MACC Prosecution Officer Zainab Yahaya, while the suspect was represented by lawyers Datuk Abu Bakar Isa Ramat and Mohamed Baharudeen Mohamed Ariff





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