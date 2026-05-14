Rory McIlroy Opens PGA Championship with Bogey, Facing High-Profile Competition

Rory McIlroy, the Masters champion, began his bid for a second consecutive major title with a bogey in the first round of the PGA Championship. He was among a trio of high-profile groups that headed out well before Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, began his quest to become the event's first repeat winner since 2019.

Thursday, 14 May 2026 | 9:58 PM MYTMay 13, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Rory McIlroy during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club.

James Lang-Imagn Images NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania, May 14 (Reuters) - Masters ⁠champion Rory McIlroy opened his bid for a second consecutive major title with a bogey ⁠in the first round of the PGA Championship where he was among a trio ‌of high-profile groups that headed out well before Scottie Scheffler began his quest to become the event's first repeat winner since 2019. World number two McIlroy, who began his round at the par-four 10th hole at Aronimink Golf Club and was dealing with ​a blister on his right pinky toe, hit a tree ⁠with his tee shot, barely got his ⁠second shot out of the thick rough before hitting it to 14 feet from where he two-putted.

McIlroy ⁠was ‌playing in a group with Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm, one of 11 LIV Golf players competing in the year's second major. Spieth, bidding this week to become only the seventh ⁠man to complete the career grand slam of winning golf's four ​majors and first since McIlroy ‌joined the exclusive club at the 2025 Masters, opened with a par.

Playing one group ahead ⁠is another high-profile ​threesome featuring 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka and LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton. Schauffele enjoyed a birdie-birdie start. A further group ahead is LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, who finished runner-up at the last two ⁠editions of the PGA Championship and is playing with Ludvig ​Aberg and Rickie Fowler. DeChambeau was one over after two holes.

World number one Scheffler, who upped his major tally to four with wins at last year's PGA Championship and British Open, is not due to ⁠tee off until 2:05 p.m. ET (1805 GMT) in the day's third-to-last group from the par-four first hole alongside Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick. Scheffler, who secured a five-stroke win at last year's PGA Championship, has runner-up finishes in his last three starts on the PGA Tour, including at the Masters where the American ​fell just short of pulling off an unprecedented comeback from 12 ⁠strokes down after 36 holes.

Among the day's other later starters are Cameron Young, who is riding the wave ​of his best PGA Tour season to date having already ‌won twice this year, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and ​former champions Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in TorontoEditing by Christian Radnedge





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PGA Championship Rory Mcilroy Scottie Scheffler Jordan Spieth Jon Rahm Xander Schauffele Bryson Dechambeau LIV Golf Masters Career Grand Slam Par-Four First Hole

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