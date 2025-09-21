RON95 Targeted Subsidy Scheme To Utilize Multiple Payment Methods

The RON95 targeted subsidy scheme will utilize multiple payment methods, ensuring ease of access and convenience for consumers. The government aims to avoid long queues and ensure a smooth implementation.

Penampang: The RON95 targeted subsidy scheme is designed for accessibility, utilizing a range of payment methods beyond the MyKad. Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali reassured the public that the implementation of the scheme will prioritize ease of use, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for consumers. The focus is on minimizing potential difficulties in accessing subsidized petrol, a key objective of the government's approach.

Consumers will have multiple avenues to access the subsidized fuel, avoiding reliance on a single method and mitigating any potential bottlenecks. The scheme’s architecture is built to accommodate the varied needs of the populace and the diverse technological preferences of consumers. The government has taken into account the realities of the modern Malaysian landscape, incorporating digital solutions alongside more traditional methods. This multi-faceted approach underscores the commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that all eligible citizens can benefit from the subsidy program, regardless of their comfort level with technology. This comprehensive strategy also accounts for the potential for disruptions, providing alternative solutions to prevent fuel shortages or delays. The ministry is actively monitoring the rollout to identify any issues and will be working to resolve them promptly, ensuring the program's seamless operation.\Consumers will have access to the subsidy through various channels. Primarily, existing mobile applications offered by major oil companies, such as Petronas' Setel and Shell's Shell App, will facilitate convenient access. These applications provide a streamlined and user-friendly experience, allowing users to purchase subsidized fuel directly from their smartphones. Beyond the app-based approach, consumers can also utilize indoor or outdoor payment terminals located at petrol stations. This offers an alternative for those who prefer not to use mobile apps or lack the necessary technology. The combination of these payment mechanisms creates a user-friendly and robust approach for fuel subsidies. While eligibility for the subsidy will be linked to the MyKad, the actual purchase process is not solely dependent on it. This flexible approach seeks to circumvent the reliance on a single point of failure. The integration of both digital and physical options is specifically tailored to accommodate the broadest spectrum of the population. The government wants to simplify the process for all users, and they hope that it will create a good user experience. The government has been developing this plan since the start of the year to work to ensure everything runs smoothly. The use of digital technology is intended to make the process as simple as possible.\Datuk Armizan highlighted the extensive preparation undertaken by the government, dating back to the beginning of the year, to ensure the scheme's smooth and efficient implementation. The Ministry of Finance is expected to release the complete details of the subsidy scheme soon, providing comprehensive information on eligibility criteria, payment procedures, and other pertinent aspects. The government is committed to minimizing inconvenience for the public and strives to avoid any scenarios where consumers face long wait times. The government is working hard to ensure that any potential problems will be resolved quickly and that all the details of the project will be shared shortly. This proactive approach emphasizes the government's commitment to putting the interests of the people first, prioritizing ease of access and minimizing any burden on consumers. The announcement will clarify the finer points and allow for a clearer understanding of the project. The implementation is being carefully overseen, with continuous evaluation and feedback loops. The government's focus is on the people, and it wants to make sure that there are no problems for those using the subsidy. These procedures show the government's commitment to efficient and reliable support. Datuk Armizan made the comments after participating in the one-day Sabah Students Convention, which was officially opened by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. The convention saw the participation of over 100 university students from across Sabah. This convention provided an opportunity for students to share information and learn about current issues. The students discussed issues of importance to them and explored the government's efforts





