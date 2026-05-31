Romania Confirms Russian Drone Caused Galati Residential Building Crash

Romanian authorities have conclusively identified a drone that struck an apartment building in Galati as a Russian Geran-2, the first such attack on a civilian residence outside Ukraine since the 2022 invasion, injuring two and raising NATO spillover concerns.

Bucharest announced Sunday that detailed technical analysis confirms a drone which crashed into a Romania n apartment building originated from Russia n forces, marking an escalation of cross-border threats from the Ukraine war.

The incident occurred Thursday night in Galati, a city near the Ukrainian border, injuring a 14-year-old boy and a 53-year-old woman. Romanian President Nicusor Dan stated on social media platform X that the drone is a Geran-2, a Russian-made weapon, citing a finalized state expert report. He provided images of the wreckage, pointing to Cyrillic inscriptions and technical similarities with other Russian drones previously found in Romania.

The analysis covered electronic components, navigation and control systems, engine, and structural elements, along with physical and chemical testing of materials and fuels. This is the first time a residential building outside Ukraine has been hit by a drone since Russia's 2022 invasion, intensifying concerns about spillover into NATO member states. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Romania's clarity, framing the incident as evidence against Russian disinformation and urging closer cooperation to protect Europe.

Russia's embassy in Romania denied involvement, calling it a Ukrainian provocation, while President Vladimir Putin had previously cautioned against premature conclusions. Romania's Defence Ministry noted the drone entered Romanian airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine, highlighting the risks of such incidents amid ongoing hostilities





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