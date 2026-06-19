Rohingya Ulama Council Denies Citizenship Claims, Condemns Anti-Rohingya Sentiment

The Rohingya Ulama Council has denied claims that the community is seeking Malaysian citizenship or laying claim to any territory in the country. Council chairman Rahimullah Hussain said the allegations were fabricated to incite hatred against the Rohingya.

The Rohingya Ulama Council has denied claims the community, who are refugees, is seeking Malaysian citizenship or laying claim to any territory in the country.

Council chairman Rahimullah Hussain said the allegations were fabricated to incite hatred against the Rohingya. These accusations disrupt our lives here, he said in a statement in response to claims on social media that the Rohingya refugees were demanding recognition as Malaysian citizens. Rahimullah said the Rohingya were, in fact, fighting for citizenship rights in their homeland, Myanmar.

He claimed that irresponsible parties had altered statements made by the Rohingya to give the impression the community were demanding to be recognised as Malaysian citizens. Rahimullah also denied allegations circulating online that Rohingya refugees had taken control of the Selayang wholesale market, saying it was baseless.

However, he acknowledged the shortcomings of a small segment of the community and apologised for any offence caused to the Malaysian people. But the actions of a few should not be linked to the Rohingya community as a whole, he said, adding that those who break the law should be held accountable. The council's statement also follows a wave of anti-Rohingya sentiment in the country.

Earlier this month, an online petition was launched, calling for the Rohingya's removal and arguing that their growing numbers were putting pressure on infrastructure and social services. Human rights group Pusat Komas condemned the petition, which it said had sparked a surge in hostility towards the Rohingya in Malaysia. The group also said the petition was filled with misinformation that could lead to discrimination against the Rohingya community.

Rahimullah's statement comes as tensions between the Rohingya community and some Malaysians continue to rise. The Rohingya community has been facing increasing hostility and harassment in Malaysia, with many reporting incidents of verbal and physical abuse. The situation has been exacerbated by the spread of misinformation and hate speech on social media, which has led to a surge in anti-Rohingya sentiment in the country.

The Rohingya Ulama Council's statement is a timely reminder of the need for tolerance and understanding towards the Rohingya community. The council's efforts to promote unity and reconciliation between the Rohingya and Malaysian communities are commendable and should be supported by all. The Malaysian government has a responsibility to protect the rights of all its citizens, including the Rohingya, and to ensure that they are treated with dignity and respect.

The government should also take steps to address the root causes of the conflict in Myanmar and to provide support to the Rohingya refugees who are living in Malaysia. By working together, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate society where all individuals, regardless of their ethnicity or nationality, can live in peace and harmony





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Rohingya Ulama Council Malaysian Citizenship Rohingya Refugees Anti-Rohingya Sentiment Human Rights

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