Roger Kwok Transitions: Hong Kong Actor Leaves TVB After Nearly 40 Years to Pursue New Interests

Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok departs from TVB after almost four decades, prioritizing a balanced lifestyle and exploring new interests, including leading the Hong Kong Artiste Tennis Team. He reflects on his career shift and future plans, revealing his changing passion for acting.

Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok , a familiar face in the entertainment industry for nearly four decades, embarked on a new chapter in November 2025, departing from TVB after a remarkable run. His decision marks a significant shift in his career trajectory, as he embraces a more balanced lifestyle and explores opportunities beyond the demanding world of acting.

Kwok, now 61 years old, entered the entertainment scene in 1986 and swiftly climbed the ranks, captivating audiences with his talent and versatility. His portfolio includes leading roles in popular dramas, solidifying his status as a beloved figure in the Hong Kong entertainment scene. The departure from TVB signifies not an end, but a transition, a conscious choice to prioritize personal well-being and pursue interests beyond the rigorous demands of a long-standing acting career. This phase of life allows him to focus on other passions and enjoy the fruits of his hard work and dedication over the years.\Kwok's move away from full-time acting coincides with a deepened involvement in sports and community engagement. He currently holds the position of president for the Hong Kong Artiste Tennis Team, a group comprised of fellow actors Timothy Cheng, Tony Hung, Hugo Wong, and Cindy Lee. This team actively participates in various matches, with a primary focus on charitable events. Speaking about his new role, Kwok stated that he and his team would be traveling to mainland China for upcoming matches, primarily for charity. This involvement demonstrates his desire to utilize his public profile for positive community impact. Reflecting on his departure from TVB, Kwok explained that the decision was driven by a desire for change and a need for a different pace of life. He expressed a sense of fulfillment in this new phase, noting the contrast with his acting career, which he described as often putting him in a 'passive position'. While he remains open to considering appealing scripts, especially micro-dramas that offer a different acting experience, Kwok's passion for acting appears to be shifting. He revealed that he is not focused on whether or not he still has the urge to act, admitting that it would not be surprising if he decided not to act anymore. This shows his commitment to his changing priorities and new phase of life.\Roger Kwok's decision marks a shift away from a prominent career in television, indicating a desire to embrace a more balanced and personally enriching lifestyle. He is now focused on exploring other facets of his life, including sports and community service. Though not entirely closing the door to acting, his current focus appears to be on other interests and passions. He has been taking on projects that align more with his current state of mind and allow for a greater level of control and flexibility over his schedule. This transition illustrates the evolving priorities of an accomplished artist. The industry is ever-changing and many stars are shifting to new opportunities. Kwok has a strong portfolio of hits and is one of the most recognizable faces in the Hong Kong entertainment industry. The news also allows for reflections on the entertainment industry and how trends shift over time. Despite his departure from TVB, his contributions to the Hong Kong entertainment industry will remain. Kwok's willingness to embrace change and explore new horizons serves as an inspiration, reminding everyone that personal fulfillment is a valuable and often sought-after goal. Other news includes Jackie Chan's appearance with his son, Jerry Huang marking an anniversary, the success of an Indian movie, AI-generated content, news of a celebrity engagement, and Malaysia's participation in a music contest





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Roger Kwok TVB Actor Entertainment Retirement

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