Rockqueen Offers Early Ticket Access to Compensate Fans for Previous Concert Issues

Rockqueen is offering early ticket access and discounts to fans affected by technical issues at their previous concert, as a gesture of goodwill and to ensure a smoother experience for the upcoming Ella concert in Penang. Ticket prices start from RM39, with a portion of proceeds going to charity.

Kuala Lumpur – The organizers of the Rockqueen concert are addressing the disappointment of fans following the technical sound system issues that occurred during the concert at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ) on February 14th, by offering early access to ticket purchases for their upcoming concert.

Rockqueen Chief Executive Officer Captain Azhar Ghazali stated that priority will be given to previous ticket buyers who were affected, allowing them to purchase tickets three days before the general public sale begins. He emphasized that they have learned from the previous incident and are applying that knowledge to ensure a smoother experience for fans.

As a gesture of goodwill, those affected by the previous concert disruption will be granted early access to purchase tickets for the Ella concert at Stadium Batu Kawan. Azhar explained that early access for those impacted will open on May 8th, and will include discounts on specific ticket categories as a form of compensation. General ticket sales will commence on May 11th.

He made these remarks during a press conference for the Rockqueen Ella 60th Blue Gem Edition concert at Odeon today. Addressing safety and technical aspects, Azhar assured the public that they will be strengthening management protocols to guarantee a seamless concert experience in Penang this July. He expressed confidence that all planning will proceed smoothly, taking into account the lessons learned from the previous event.

The concert, scheduled for July 25th, 2026, at the Penang State Stadium, is poised to symbolize the singer’s return to her home state. Ella herself expressed gratitude for the initiative and hopes that the affordable ticket prices, starting as low as RM39, will attract a diverse range of fans while also contributing to charitable organizations. She highlighted the accessibility of the ticket pricing, starting at RM39, to enable all fans to attend.

Furthermore, as a way of giving back to the community, every ticket holder will have the opportunity to donate, with RM2 from each ticket sold being channeled to selected charitable bodies. The concert, coinciding with her 60th birthday this July, is expected to be a profoundly emotional moment, connecting Ella’s nearly four-decade artistic journey with her roots in northern Malaysia.

This event is not just a musical performance but a celebration of her life and career, bringing her back to the place where it all began. The organizers are committed to delivering a memorable and impactful experience for all attendees, ensuring that the concert is both enjoyable and meaningful. They are focused on creating a safe and well-managed event, building on the feedback and challenges encountered during the previous concert.

The aim is to provide a flawless concert experience that honors Ella’s legacy and celebrates her connection with her fans and her homeland. The concert promises to be a significant cultural event, attracting attendees from across the country and beyond, and solidifying Ella’s position as a beloved icon in Malaysian music history. The meticulous planning and attention to detail reflect the organizers’ dedication to delivering a world-class concert that meets the expectations of both Ella and her devoted fanbase





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