Rock Legend Nash in Stable Condition Following Successful Heart Surgery

Renowned Malaysian rock singer Datuk Nashruddin Elias, popularly known as Nash, is recovering in stable condition after undergoing emergency heart surgery following a sudden heart attack.

Malaysia n rock legend Datuk Nash ruddin Elias, widely known by his stage name Nash , is currently recovering in the hospital after experiencing a frightening health scare. The 66-year-old singer was rushed to the Hospital Sultan Idris Shah (HSIS) in Serdang yesterday morning after suffering a sudden heart attack.

The news of his medical emergency has sparked widespread concern among his fans and the local music community, many of whom have taken to social media to express their well wishes and hopes for his swift recovery. According to official reports, the singer was admitted immediately upon arrival, and medical staff acted quickly to stabilize his condition before performing a life-saving procedure. Ayob Abd Majid, the president of the Konsortium Industri Rakaman Music Malaysia (IRAMA), served as the primary spokesperson for the family during this difficult time. He confirmed that he had been in constant communication with Nash’s son, Shameer, who provided regular updates regarding his father's health. Ayob noted that medical examinations conducted at the hospital revealed a significant medical issue, specifically an 80 per cent blockage in the singer’s heart arteries. Given the severity of the obstruction, doctors determined that urgent surgical intervention was necessary to clear the blockage and restore proper blood flow to the heart muscle. The operation took place later that afternoon and was deemed a success by the attending surgical team. Currently, the legendary rocker is reported to be in stable condition, although he remains under close observation by the medical staff at HSIS Serdang. In order to ensure his body has the best possible chance to heal without external complications, family members have requested that no visitors be permitted at this stage of his recovery. Friends, colleagues, and members of the public have expressed their relief at the positive outcome of the surgery, with many sharing prayers for his continued improvement and long-term health. While the road to full recovery may take time, the swift response of the emergency medical team has been credited with preventing a potentially fatal outcome for the veteran musician. His family has expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support received from his loyal fan base, promising to provide further updates on his progress when appropriate





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