Robert Rauschenberg And Asia exhibition and more cultural events in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur is hosting a range of cultural events, including an exhibition on Robert Rauschenberg's Asian travels and a concert celebrating the reissue of a classic folk album. The exhibition at Ilham Gallery features over 40 works created during Rauschenberg's journeys across Asia between 1964 and 1990. The play 'Love and Loss' at KLPac explores love, loss, memory and the longing for connection through the story of a family of four grappling with grief and unfulfilled dreams. A free exhibition of photographs by Sarawak-based street photographer Jee Foong is also on display at KLPac, documenting Hungry Ghost Festival celebrations at Kuching's historic Hiang Thian Siang Ti Temple. Artist, educator and familiar face on the zine festival circuit, CC Kua is going bananas this month at Tsutaya Books in Pavilion Bukit Jalil, showcasing her large-scale banana paintings and curated display of her art zines and books that have influenced her creative practice. The concert at Scream! Bloody! Bar! (SBB) at the Zhongshan building in KL reunites some of the leading figures of Kuala Lumpur's singer-songwriter movement, which gained prominence in the 2000s.

A major exhibition at Ilham Gallery in Kuala Lumpur , presented in collaboration with Hong Kong's M+, explores the Asian travels of Robert Rauschenberg (1925-2008), one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

The exhibition features more than 40 works created during and in response to his journeys across Asia between 1964 and 1990, highlighting a significant yet less-examined aspect of Rauschenberg's practice. Throughout his travels, the legendary American artist drew inspiration from the people, places and materials he encountered, incorporating them into his multidisciplinary work.

The exhibition also holds particular significance for Malaysian audiences through its focus on the Rauschenberg Overseas Culture Interchange (ROCI), the artist's international initiative promoting cultural exchange through art. Kuala Lumpur was among the cities included in the project, alongside Beijing, Lhasa and Tokyo, and hosted a ROCI exhibition in May 1990 during Rauschenberg's visit to Malaysia.

More than three decades later, the exhibition offers a rare opportunity to revisit a notable chapter in Malaysia's contemporary art history while tracing the profound influence Asia had on Rauschenberg's artistic development. The free admission exhibition is accompanied by a monthly programme of events and activities that art enthusiasts are encouraged to explore.

A new production at KLPac, directed by Christopher Ling, explores love, loss, memory and the longing for connection through the story of a family of four grappling with grief and unfulfilled dreams. The play also marks the long-awaited return of Singaporean playwright Desmond Sim, whose first new work in 11 years premieres not on home soil, but in Kuala Lumpur - a welcome treat for local theatregoers.

The play asks what might happen if we move beyond fear and step closer to the rituals and offerings that appear across neighbourhoods each year. Rather than relying on scares, the play uses the festival's symbolism to examine remembrance, family bonds and the enduring ache of human connection. The cast features playwright and educator Mark Beau de Silva as family patriarch Dan, alongside Anrie Too, Gabriel Tham and Virtuoes Romana.

A free exhibition of photographs by Sarawak-based street photographer Jee Foong, documenting Hungry Ghost Festival celebrations at Kuching's historic Hiang Thian Siang Ti Temple, highlights the festival's rituals and cultural significance, offering visitors a deeper appreciation of the stories and traditions behind the observance. Artist, educator and familiar face on the zine festival circuit, CC Kua is going bananas this month at Tsutaya Books in Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Until June 29, visitors can view a selection of her large-scale banana paintings, alongside a curated display of her art zines and books that have influenced her creative practice. To mark the reissue of the album 'Warga', a limited run of 80 cassettes will be available at Azmyl's showcase at Scream! Bloody! Bar!

(SBB) at the Zhongshan building in KL this Saturday. The concert reunites some of the leading figures of Kuala Lumpur's singer-songwriter movement, which gained prominence in the 2000s. Originally launched to a full house at the now-defunct No Black Tie in May 2010, the album captured the mood of a Malaysia undergoing significant political and social change in the years following the 2008 General Election





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Robert Rauschenberg Ilham Gallery M+ Kuala Lumpur Klpac Christopher Ling Desmond Sim Hungry Ghost Festival Jee Foong CC Kua Tsutaya Books Pavilion Bukit Jalil Scream! Bloody! Bar! Zhongshan Building Singer-Songwriter Movement No Black Tie Warga Azmyl Yunor Malaysia Contemporary Art History Cultural Exchange Art Zines Books Zine Festival Circuit

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