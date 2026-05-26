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Road Transport Department (JPJ) Executes 2026 Hari Raya Aidiladha Special Operation, Traffic Volume Expected to Top 3 Million Vehicles on KLK and LPT1 Highways

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Road Transport Department (JPJ) Executes 2026 Hari Raya Aidiladha Special Operation, Traffic Volume Expected to Top 3 Million Vehicles on KLK and LPT1 Highways
Road Transport Department (JPJ)2026 Hari Raya Aidiladha Special Operation (Op287 Enforcement Personnel
📆26/5/2026 2:11 AM
📰malaymail
32 sec. here / 16 min. at publisher
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The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is executing the 2026 Hari Raya Aidiladha Special Operation (Ops HRAA) from May 24 to 31, 2026, involving 287 enforcement personnel deployed at full readiness. The operator of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1), AFA Prime Bhd, estimates traffic volume to top 3 million vehicles on both highways from May 22 to June 2 due to Aidiladha and public holidays.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is executing the 2026 Hari Raya Aidiladha Special Operation (Op s HRAA) from May 24 to 31, 2026, involving 287 enforcement personnel deployed at full readiness.

The operator of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1), AFA Prime Bhd, estimates traffic volume to top 3 million vehicles on both highways from May 22 to June 2 due to Aidiladha and public holidays. Pahang Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim said traffic on the KLK highway is expected to hit 2.18 million vehicles, while LPT1 is estimated to receive 843,000 vehicles during that period.

He urged all road users to be more disciplined, remain alert, and obey traffic laws to ensure a safer and smoother journey throughout the festive season

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malaymail /  🏆 1. in MY

Road Transport Department (JPJ) 2026 Hari Raya Aidiladha Special Operation (Op 287 Enforcement Personnel Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) AFA Prime Bhd Traffic Volume Aidiladha Public Holidays Pahang Public Works Transport And Health Committee Chairman Datuk Razali Kassim Road Safety Advocacy Program Travel Time Advisory (TTA)

 

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