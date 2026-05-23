Road Rage Incident in Damansara Perdana: Honda HR-V Driver Allegedly Ran Red Light, Crashed into Perodua Bezza

A viral road rage incident in Damansara Perdana has resulted in a Honda HR-V being badly damaged after allegedly running a red light and crashing into a Perodua Bezza. The suspect, a man in his 20s, is believed to have ignored a red traffic light before crashing into the Bezza. Videos of the aftermath later spread widely on social media, with the suspect also accused of roughing up the other driver following the crash.

A Honda HR-V involved in a viral road rage incident in Damansara Perdana is seen badly damaged after allegedly running a red light and crashing into a Perodua Bezza early May 23, 2026.

A motorist allegedly ran a red light before smashing into another car and attacking its driver in a road rage incident that has since gone viral in Damansara Perdana early this morning. The suspect, a man in his 20s, is believed to have ignored a red traffic light before crashing into the Bezza. Videos of the aftermath later spread widely on social media, with the suspect also accused of roughing up the other driver following the crash.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving, while a parallel probe has also been opened under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt





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Road Rage Incident Damansara Perdana Perodua Bezza Honda Hr-V Red Light Crashed Into Road Transport Act 1987 Road Rage Viral Damansara Police Investigation Road Users Road Sect 42(1) Sect 323 Road Transport Act 1987 Road Rage Incident Damansara Perdana Perodua Bezza Honda Hr-V Red Light Crashed Into Road Transport Act 1987 Road Rage Viral Damansara Police Investigation Road Users Road Sect 42(1) Sect 323

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