RMAF Enhances National Air Defence with New Radar Systems Across Malaysia and South China Sea

Royal Malaysian Air Force announces deployment of air defence radars in Bintulu, Terengganu, Johor and an surveillance radar on Pulau Layang-Layang as part of CAP55 to improve early warning and secure airspace, while chief links global conflict lessons to Malaysia's SLOC security needs.

The Royal Malaysia n Air Force ( RMAF ) is significantly upgrading its national defence infrastructure by installing advanced air defence and surveillance radar systems at several strategically important locations.

According to Air Force Chief General Tan Sri Muhamad Norazlan Aris, these installations are taking place in Bintulu, Sarawak; Bukit Puteri, Terengganu; and Bukit Lunchu, Johor for air defence, while an air surveillance radar is being established on Pulau Layang-Layang in the South China Sea. He emphasized that these capabilities are essential for improving early warning detection and closing surveillance gaps within the country's airspace, particularly in critical sectors.

This initiative forms the first phase of the RMAF Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55), a long term strategy designed to ensure the air force remains technologically advanced and prepared for future security challenges. In his address during the RMAF's 68th Anniversary Parade, the chief also reflected on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, stating it provides crucial lessons for Malaysia and the global community.

He warned that disruptions to Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs), such as those in the Strait of Hormuz, can severely impact global energy supplies and create ripples through the world economy, supply chains, and international market stability, affecting Malaysia directly. This situation, he noted, underscores the necessity for Malaysia to maintain constant vigilance and readiness to protect its national sovereignty.

The country's heavy reliance on secure SLOCs, especially the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea, makes this defensive preparedness vital for sustaining trade and economic prosperity. The anniversary parade, held in Subang and themed 'Kuasa Udara, Perisai Negara' (Air Power, National Shield), featured 16 officers and 272 personnel across four flights. The contingent included representatives from the RMAF Special Forces (PASKAU), the RMAF Ground Defence Force (HANDAU), the Women's Composite Flight, and the RMAF Multi-Trade Composite Flight.

Earlier, General Muhamad Norazlan received the general salute and inspected the parade accompanied by parade commander Lieutenant Colonel Mohd Nazree Mansor. The ceremony also included the presentation of several awards-the Pingat Perkhidmatan Am, Pingat Perkhidmatan Setia, and the Chief of Air Force Commendation Certificates-to 17 distinguished recipients. The event was attended by former chiefs of the air force, marking a significant milestone in the RMAF's ongoing commitment to national defence and operational excellence





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RMAF Radar Air Defence Surveillance CAP55 Malaysia South China Sea SLOC Strait Of Malacca

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