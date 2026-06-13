RM8 Million Allocated for Sungai Lembing Tunnel Upgrade to Boost Tourism

The Malaysian government has allocated RM8 million to repair and upgrade the historic Sungai Lembing tunnel as part of a comprehensive plan to revitalize tourism in the former tin mining town. Deputy Economy Minister Shahar Abdullah confirmed that work would begin next year, with visitor safety as a top priority. The announcement followed a theatrical production at the revived PCCL Theatre, which itself aims to highlight Sungai Lembing's cultural heritage and other attractions like the Orang Asli settlement, Panorama Hill, and Rainbow Waterfall, to generate ongoing interest ahead of the tunnel's reopening.

The government of Malaysia has set aside a substantial sum of eight million Malaysian Ringgit to fund essential repair and upgrade works on the historic Sungai Lembing tunnel.

This significant investment is a key component of a broader governmental strategy to rejuvenate and stimulate tourism in the once-prosperous tin mining town of Sungai Lembing, located in the state of Pahang. The infrastructure project aims to enhance the safety, accessibility, and overall visitor experience at one of the region's most notable landmarks, thereby boosting its appeal as a destination.

The anticipated positive outcomes include a direct increase in tourist footfall and a resulting economic uplift for local businesses and communities, creating a virtuous cycle of growth and development in the area. The initiative underscores a commitment to preserving historical sites while leveraging them for contemporary economic benefit. Deputy Economy Minister Shahar Abdullah, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Paya Besar, officially announced the allocation.

He emphasized that the upgrading works are meticulously planned and are scheduled to commence in the upcoming calendar year. Minister Shahar stressed that public safety would be the paramount concern throughout the entire duration of the construction and renovation project, ensuring that all standards are met and that the tunnel, once reopened, offers a secure environment for all visitors. This careful approach is intended to balance the urgency of economic revitalization with the non-negotiable requirement of safeguarding the public.

In parallel with the long-term infrastructure project, immediate efforts to attract visitors and celebrate local heritage are already underway. Minister Shahar made his statements following his attendance at a special theatrical production titled "The Stories of Sungai Lembing," held at the PCCL Theatre. He highlighted the play as a strategic cultural initiative designed to maintain momentum and interest in Sungai Lembing while the physical preparations for the tunnel's reopening progress.

The production marks a significant milestone in itself, successfully resuscitating the historic PCCL Theatre, a venue of cultural importance that formerly operated as one of the earliest cinemas along Malaysia's East Coast and had remained dormant for approximately ten years. Its revival through this performance symbolizes the broader rebirth of the town's cultural and tourism scene. Further, the theatrical production serves a dual purpose: it is both an entertaining performance and a promotional vehicle.

Its narrative is crafted to showcase the rich tapestry of other tourist attractions within and around Sungai Lembing, targeting both domestic and international audiences. Specifically, the play draws attention to destinations such as the Orang Asli settlement at Sungai Mas, renowned for its pristine natural landscapes and indigenous cultural heritage; the challenging hike up Panorama Hill, which rewards climbers with breathtaking vistas; and the enchanting Rainbow Waterfall, a natural wonder.

By weaving these locations into its story, the production effectively markets the full spectrum of experiences the region offers. Scheduled performances are set for July 11, August 15, and September 12, with shows at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM on each date, providing multiple opportunities for the public to engage with this celebration of local history and culture





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