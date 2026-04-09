RM36.8 Million Wildlife Parts Seized in Johor: Sparks Concerns Over Illegal Trade

A recent raid by the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) in Johor, Malaysia, uncovered a massive stash of wildlife parts worth over RM36.8 million. A Vietnamese man and his wife are expected to be charged. The seizure highlights the ongoing challenge of illegal wildlife trade and its impact on conservation efforts. Conservationists have warned that the scale of the haul suggests the trade is still thriving. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are working to bring those responsible to justice under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

The King's Birthday celebrations have commenced in Johor with an initiation ceremony, however, a separate, significant event has overshadowed the festivities. A recent raid conducted by the Wildlife and National Parks Department ( Perhilitan ) at a residence in Taman Johor Jaya, Johor Baru, resulted in the discovery of a substantial stockpile of wildlife parts. This illicit cache, estimated to be worth over RM36.8 million, included an array of items such as snake and bear bile sacs.

This seizure highlights the persistent challenges in combating illegal wildlife trade within the region and beyond, prompting concerns from conservationists and raising questions about the scale and organization of such operations. The discovery further underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to protect endangered species and combat the illicit trade that threatens their survival. The authorities are taking firm action to bring the perpetrators to justice, signifying a commitment to upholding wildlife conservation laws.\Following the raid, a Vietnamese man and his wife are scheduled to be charged at the Johor Baru Court Complex. This legal action signifies the seriousness with which authorities are treating this case and their dedication to holding accountable those involved in the illegal wildlife trade. Conservationists are closely monitoring the case, warning that the scale of the seizure indicates the continued thriving of illegal activities driven by demand for wildlife products. Vincent Chow, an advisor to the Johor Malaysian Nature Society (MNS), emphasized the significance of the haul uncovered by Perhilitan, highlighting the ongoing activity in the illegal wildlife trade due to regional demand. He believes that the foreign male suspect detained in the case could be part of a larger syndicate, potentially acting as a stockist for these illicit goods. Many of the wildlife parts seized appear to have been processed and packaged, indicating they were likely destined for either the local or international market. The investigation into this complex case will likely reveal the full extent of the operation, its participants, and the ultimate destination of the seized wildlife products.\The items seized by Perhilitan included a diverse range of wildlife parts. Besides the snake and bear bile sacs, the authorities found hundreds of suspected python skins and compressed pieces thought to originate from tigers and primates. The presence of compressed primate parts is particularly concerning as they have little to no demand locally, suggesting they were intended for export. This detail provides valuable insight into the illicit trade's supply chain and the regions targeted by the perpetrators. In a statement, Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim confirmed that the suspect failed to provide the necessary documentation for the possession of these items. Consequently, the case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716), which outlines the penalties for violations of wildlife protection laws. This legal framework reflects the government's commitment to conserving wildlife and preventing illegal trade. The authorities are working diligently to gather evidence, interview suspects, and build a strong case against those involved. The successful prosecution of the individuals implicated in this illegal activity will be a crucial step in deterring others from engaging in wildlife trade and in safeguarding the region's biodiversity.\In a separate, unrelated incident, the father of the Ulu Tiram attacker claimed shedding police blood permitted, according to a witness





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wildlife Crime Illegal Wildlife Trade Johor Perhilitan Seizure Conservation Endangered Species

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

29yo Drug-Positive Trailer Driver Charged with Murder of Family Trio in Fatal Johor CrashThe trailer driver who tested positive for methamphetamine following a fatal accident that killed three family members last Thursday (2 April) was charged in

Read more »

Wildlife Parts Worth RM36.8 Million Seized in Johor, Linked to International TradePerhilitan raided a house in Johor and seized a significant haul of exotic wildlife parts, including python bile, bear bile, and tiger parts, worth RM36.8 million. The parts are believed to be linked to the international illicit wildlife trade. A Vietnamese man was arrested during the raid and is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

Read more »

Police Seize RM952,000 Worth of Duty-Unpaid Liquor in Johor RaidPolice in Johor Bahru arrested three foreign men and seized a large quantity of duty-unpaid liquor worth nearly a million Ringgit during a raid on a storage facility in Taman Utama, Pekan Nenas. The raid, conducted on Saturday, April 4th, targeted a suspected liquor distribution syndicate.

Read more »

Johor Authorities Investigate Couple for Alleged Syariah Law ViolationThe Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) is investigating a couple for alleged violations of Syariah law, specifically related to engaging in sexual intercourse outside of marriage. The investigation follows a complaint and involves the woman who gave birth to a child two months ago and the child's father. The man initially promised to marry the woman but has been hesitant when asked about proceeding with the marriage.

Read more »

PERHILITAN Seizes RM36.8 Million Worth Of Illegal Wildlife Parts In Johor Home Raid“The suspect, a Vietnamese national, failed to produce any valid permits from PERHILITAN to store these items,” said the department.

Read more »

RM36.8m exotic animal parts seized in Johor raidJOHOR BAHRU: Authorities seized exotic animal parts worth over RM36.8 million during a raid at a house here on Saturday.

Read more »