RM216 Million in Assets Seized in Massive E-Waste Crackdown; 394 Arrested

Authorities have seized RM216 million in assets and arrested 394 individuals in a major crackdown on illegal e-waste operations across multiple states. The Central Brigade GOF led 140 raids, uncovering widespread violations of environmental regulations.

KUALA LUMPUR: A significant crackdown on illegal e-waste activities has resulted in the arrest of 394 individuals and the seizure of RM216 million in assets between January 1st and April 9th. The Central Brigade General Operations Force ( GOF ) spearheaded 140 raids across Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca, and Johor, targeting a network of illegal e-waste processing sites.

Senior Asst Comm Hakemal Hawari, the Central Brigade GOF commander, announced these findings during a press conference. The operation, which began on January 1st, revealed the widespread nature of the illegal e-waste trade, with authorities seizing various items estimated to be worth RM216 million. Op Hazard 3.0, conducted on April 6th, is still under investigation to trace the origins of the e-waste entering the country. The modus operandi of the perpetrators involved transporting e-waste directly to factories, some operating without permits and others exceeding their permitted activities. Investigations reveal a complex web of illegal operations. \The Selangor Department of Environment director, Datuk Wandi Yadzid Yaakob, highlighted the department’s role as the enforcement agency under the Environmental Quality Act 1974. The enforcement action targeted violations including processing e-waste without a license, operating premises without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and the improper handling of scheduled waste without the necessary approvals. These infractions constitute violations of Sections 18, 19, 34A, and 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127). Convictions could result in fines of up to RM10 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both. The collaboration between the GOF and the Department of Environment underscores the seriousness of the situation and the commitment to uphold environmental regulations. The extensive scope of the raids and the high value of the seized assets demonstrate the magnitude of the illegal e-waste trade and its impact on the environment and public safety. \Senior Asst Comm Hakemal Hawari emphasized that the police, especially the Central Brigade GOF, will intensify their operations to maintain national security and public order. He urged the public to provide information regarding suspicious activities. The ongoing investigations into the e-waste trade are crucial to dismantling the criminal networks involved and preventing further environmental damage. The seized e-waste poses serious environmental and health risks. The authorities are working to dismantle the illegal e-waste processing sites, many of which lack proper safety measures and environmental safeguards. Furthermore, the authorities aim to identify and prosecute the individuals responsible for these illegal activities, sending a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated. The enforcement actions are crucial to protect the environment and safeguard public health. The authorities are committed to protecting the environment and public health. This operation is a critical step in addressing the issue of illegal e-waste and the associated risks. The successful raid and arrest reflect the ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities and maintain public safety. Further investigations are ongoing to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice





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E-Waste Illegal Dumping Environmental Crime GOF Seizures

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