RM20.1 million allocated for maintenance and repair of educational institutions in Perlis

The state government has allocated a total of RM20.1 million for the maintenance and repair of educational institutions in Perlis. The funds will be used for various projects, including the repair of damaged infrastructure caused by natural disasters. Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said that the allocation is part of the state government's commitment to providing a conducive, modern, and safe learning environment. The allocation will also be used to upgrade teacher rooms and existing spaces to be converted into classrooms as preparation for the intake of first-year students in 2027.

The state government through the Ministry of Education (MoE) has allocated a total of RM20.1 million to date for the maintenance and repair of educational institutions under the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MoE) in this state.

Of the total amount, RM15.1 million has been allocated for maintenance and repair work on educational institutions, including repairs to damaged infrastructure caused by natural disasters such as storms and unexpected incidents that occurred throughout the year. Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said that in addition to the above, RM2.11 million and RM2.9 million were allocated for repair work, upgrading teacher rooms and existing spaces to be converted into classrooms as preparation for the intake of first-year students in 2027.





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RM20.1 Million Maintenance Repair Educational Institutions Perlis Ministry Of Education Malaysia Ministry Of Education

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