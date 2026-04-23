RM2 Million Lost in Watch Reselling Scam – Three Men Swindled by Johor Repairman

Three men in Johor Bahru have lost a combined RM2 million after being allegedly defrauded by a watch repairman and reseller. The victims reported losses from luxury watch repairs and a resale scheme, prompting a police investigation and calls for other potential victims to come forward.

Johor Bahru , Malaysia – Three individuals have reportedly fallen victim to a fraudulent scheme orchestrated by a watch repairman and reseller, resulting in combined financial loss es estimated at approximately RM2 million.

The incidents, brought to light by Johor Jaya assemblyman’s special officer Lee Wern Yiing during a press conference, highlight a concerning pattern of deception and financial exploitation. The first case involves a 34-year-old man, identified as Ching, who entrusted a luxury watch valued at RM110,000 to a man known as Chai for repairs. Ching initially connected with Chai in September of the previous year through a mutual acquaintance, seeking assistance with his malfunctioning timepiece.

After sending the watch for its third repair attempt in early February, Ching found himself unable to recover it. Chai repeatedly offered excuses for the delay, falsely claiming the watch had been dispatched to Singapore for servicing. When Ching threatened to file a police report, Chai confessed to selling the watch without authorization. Ching has since been unable to contact Chai and has not received either the watch or any compensation for its sale.

This loss has significantly disrupted Ching’s personal plans, forcing him to postpone home renovations intended to prepare for his upcoming wedding. The second victim, a 33-year-old construction contractor named Poh, alleges losing RM90,000 through an investment in a luxury watch resale scheme also operated by Chai. Poh and Chai had a prior relationship, with Poh previously utilizing Chai’s services for watch repairs years ago. Chai re-established contact in November, presenting an opportunity to profit from reselling luxury watches.

He claimed to acquire watches at discounted prices, promising a 10% profit margin upon resale. Poh invested in three watches totaling RM90,000, believing Chai had successfully resold them at a higher value.

However, Poh never received the promised returns. When he questioned Chai, the suspect offered apologies but admitted his inability to produce the funds, despite claiming the watches had been sold. Poh now suspects he has been defrauded and urges others to exercise caution when dealing with watch resellers. A third victim, involved in the watch reselling industry, reported paying approximately RM1.8 million in installments for watches that were never delivered.

Lee Wern Yiing believes there are likely more unreported cases and encourages potential victims to come forward and file police reports. She has pledged to assist the victims in pursuing their claims with law enforcement. The assemblyman’s office is actively gathering information to support the ongoing investigation and prevent further instances of fraud. The scale of the alleged fraud, reaching RM2 million across these three cases, underscores the vulnerability of individuals engaging in transactions involving high-value items and investment schemes.

The suspect, Chai, appears to have exploited existing relationships and leveraged the allure of quick profits to deceive his victims. The Johor police are currently investigating the matter, and authorities are urging anyone with information related to Chai’s activities to come forward. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of due diligence and caution when dealing with individuals offering investment opportunities or repair services, particularly those involving significant financial commitments.

Victims are advised to thoroughly verify the credentials and legitimacy of service providers and to obtain written agreements outlining the terms of any transaction. The authorities are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice and recovering the stolen funds for the victims. The incident also highlights the need for increased public awareness regarding common fraud tactics and the importance of reporting suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

The MACC is also investigating a separate case involving an NGO and has seized approximately RM4 million in assets believed to belong to a freelance preacher, indicating a broader crackdown on financial crimes in the region





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Fraud Scam Luxury Watches Johor Bahru Police Report Reselling Financial Loss MACC

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