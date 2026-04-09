RM12,000 Bribe Allegations: Fifth Suspect Remanded in Ketum Case, Fuel Price Concerns Remain

A man in his 30s is the latest suspect to be remanded by the MACC in connection with a RM12,000 bribery case. The bribe was allegedly paid to prevent legal action against an individual found with ketum leaves. This adds to the ongoing public discussion about corruption within the enforcement agencies and the cost of petrol at the pump.

The price of petrol at the pump in Malaysia remains a concern for many despite fluctuations in global oil prices. However, a recent incident involving allegations of corruption has brought another dimension to the forefront, highlighting potential factors that might be influencing the pricing dynamics. A man in his 30s is now the fifth suspect under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ).

The investigation centers on alleged involvement in a bribery scheme related to the handling of a case involving an individual caught with ketum leaves. The suspect is accused of soliciting and accepting a bribe of approximately RM12,000. This sum was allegedly offered in exchange for refraining from pursuing legal action against the individual who was found in possession of the ketum leaves. This case has triggered public interest as it touches on several aspects of the Malaysian legal system, including integrity, the enforcement of laws related to controlled substances, and the potential for corruption within law enforcement and related sectors. The public is keenly observing the unfolding of this case, as it could reveal the extent of the corruption network. The investigation is also expected to probe into how such payments could influence legal processes and the potential for impacting the overall enforcement of laws. The MACC’s investigation is expected to be thorough, looking at all elements of the scheme and considering the possibility of more people involved in facilitating the actions. The impact of such actions on public trust in legal institutions will also be measured. Such events call for improved transparency and accountability within relevant bodies. This case comes at a time when the government is facing pressure to address the issues surrounding the cost of living and the potential for unfair practices. The public continues to be wary about the high price of petrol at the pump despite variations in the price of crude oil. \The remand order, which was granted by Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid, allows the MACC to hold the suspect for five days, until Monday, for further investigation. The arrest of the suspect, which took place at his home, occurred at about 5 pm yesterday. The details are still emerging, but initial findings suggest potential collaboration between the suspect and four police personnel who were previously remanded in connection with the same case. The alleged collusion between the suspect and police officers raises serious concerns about the integrity of the law enforcement and the possibility of corruption. The source suggested that the bribe was transferred into the suspect’s personal bank account. This suggests a sophisticated scheme to make it harder to be detected. This adds complexity and dimension to the ongoing investigation. The investigation is being conducted in line with established legal protocols and regulations, ensuring that all parties involved are subject to the principles of fairness and due process. This will help maintain public confidence in the judicial process. This will ensure that justice is served. The actions and the ongoing investigation are crucial in establishing a firm position against corruption and promoting good governance. This case has prompted a strong response from the authorities, who are determined to bring all those involved to justice. The MACC director in Kelantan, Azmin Yusoff, has confirmed the arrest and stated that the investigation is being carried out under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. The specific section of the act that is being applied provides a legal framework for investigating corruption-related offences. The case underscores the important role of institutions such as the MACC in upholding the rule of law. The investigation is expected to delve deeper into the network of corruption and its wider implications, particularly for public trust. \This incident is a stern reminder about the challenges in maintaining ethics within the public service sector. The case should set off a period of self-assessment and improvement of practices to ensure that the standards of integrity are constantly upheld. The case underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in all government activities, ensuring the enforcement of laws. The public will be watching closely as the case unfolds. The case emphasizes the need for consistent and transparent application of the law, regardless of position or affiliation. This further reinforces the importance of strengthening oversight mechanisms. The case will serve as a strong message to the public that there is an active effort to address corruption. This proactive approach by the authorities is important for restoring public confidence in governance and the rule of law. It highlights the importance of citizens to be part of the change. This also will encourage more people to be part of the solution by reporting any suspicions of corruption. The continuous investigation into this case showcases the effectiveness of the MACC in handling the complaints. The commitment of the authorities is extremely essential in ensuring justice. This highlights the importance of upholding the principles of ethical conduct, transparency, and accountability in the public sector. The prompt action by the authorities and the ongoing investigations send a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated. This case has the potential to influence the discussion about how to enhance good governance practices and foster public trust in the country's institutions. The outcome of the investigation will be of great public interest, as it has the potential to demonstrate the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts and the commitment to uphold the rule of law





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MACC Bribery Ketum Corruption Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two private university lecturers among four nabbed over RM5mil bribe, says MACCKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Police Seize RM952,000 Worth of Duty-Unpaid Liquor in Johor RaidPolice in Johor Bahru arrested three foreign men and seized a large quantity of duty-unpaid liquor worth nearly a million Ringgit during a raid on a storage facility in Taman Utama, Pekan Nenas. The raid, conducted on Saturday, April 4th, targeted a suspected liquor distribution syndicate.

Read more »

E-hailing driver fined RM2,000 for punching motorcyclist at Kulai roundaboutKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Rafizi Faces Bribery Allegations, Corporate Mafia Lawsuit FiledEconomy Minister Rafizi Ramli is accused of accepting a bribe from NexG Bhd. Separately, a businessman alleged to be part of a 'corporate mafia' sues another individual over related allegations. Other news includes PM's fuel crisis response, arrests, Indira Gandhi case update, and Madani Mart startup costs.

Read more »

Man fined RM6,000 for foreign worker permit scam in KulaiKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Rasuah: SPRM Kelantan reman pemilik akaun bantu siasatan anggota polis ‘makan suap’KOTA BHARU: Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM) Kelantan menahan reman seorang lelaki yang merupakan pemilik akaun bagi membantu empat anggota polis menerima suapan berjumlah RM12,000.

Read more »