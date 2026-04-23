RM1.02 Million Worth of Contraband Cigarettes Seized in Seri Kembangan Raid

Police successfully raided a house in Seri Kembangan, seizing over 5,000 cartons of illicit cigarettes valued at RM1.02 million and arresting three local suspects. The operation, part of Ops Taring Alpha 1, targeted a syndicate involved in the storage and distribution of illegal cigarettes in the Klang Valley and beyond.

A significant operation targeting illicit cigarette trafficking, dubbed Ops Taring Alpha 1 , culminated in a substantial seizure of contraband cigarettes and the arrest of three individuals in Seri Kembangan on Wednesday evening.

The raid, conducted by a specialized team from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau/Special Investigation Intelligence (WCB/PSK) Bukit Aman, uncovered a massive stockpile of 5,111 cartons of cigarettes, valued at approximately RM1.02 million. The cigarettes were discovered meticulously hidden throughout a residential property, strategically placed within the living room, bedrooms, and a dedicated storage area, indicating a deliberate attempt to conceal the illegal goods.

This operation represents a considerable blow to a criminal syndicate suspected of orchestrating the storage, distribution, and sale of these illicit cigarettes not only within the Klang Valley region but also extending their reach internationally. The three suspects apprehended during the raid are all Malaysian citizens, ranging in age from 34 to 43 years old. Following their arrest, the individuals were immediately taken into custody and are currently assisting authorities with the ongoing investigation.

The seized contraband, representing a significant loss of potential revenue for the government through unpaid duties and taxes, has been formally handed over to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Serdang district police headquarters for further processing and evidence handling. Law enforcement officials are meticulously examining the evidence to build a comprehensive case against the suspects and to identify any additional individuals potentially involved in the syndicate’s operations.

The scale of the seizure suggests a well-organized and sophisticated operation, prompting authorities to dedicate substantial resources to dismantling the entire network. The investigation is expected to delve into the source of the illicit cigarettes, the methods used for their importation or production, and the financial transactions associated with the illegal trade.

The investigation is currently proceeding under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, specifically addressing the offense of possessing and storing cigarettes on which duty has not been paid. This legal framework carries significant penalties, including substantial fines and imprisonment, reflecting the seriousness with which the Malaysian government views the issue of illicit cigarette trafficking.

Datuk Mohd Zaki Ashar, the commander of WCB/PSK Bukit Aman, emphasized the police’s unwavering commitment to intensifying operations aimed at curbing the smuggling and distribution of illicit cigarettes throughout the country. He stated that these efforts are crucial not only for protecting government revenue but also for safeguarding public health, as illicit cigarettes often lack the quality control standards of legitimate products and may pose health risks to consumers.

The authorities are actively pursuing intelligence leads and collaborating with relevant agencies to disrupt the supply chain and bring all those involved in this illegal activity to justice. This successful operation serves as a clear warning to those engaged in illicit cigarette trafficking that law enforcement is vigilant and determined to eradicate this criminal activity





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Contraband Cigarettes Illicit Trade Police Raid Ops Taring Alpha 1 Seri Kembangan

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