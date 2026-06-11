Rivalry between Anthropic and OpenAI fuels AI boom and IPO race

The intense rivalry between Anthropic and OpenAI has significantly contributed to the rapid growth and technological revolution of generative AI. The companies' competition is not only about releasing new AI tools but also about setting the agenda for how AI frontier models report financials and establishing their CEOs as the leading voices of AI.

A person visits the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - If not for the intense rivalry between Anthropic and OpenAI, the generative AI boom might not have arrived so quickly.

In late 2022, OpenAI caught wind that Anthropic was working on an AI-powered chatbot. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman immediately directed employees to fast-track a competing product, four people familiar with the matter said. Two weeks later, the company released ChatGPT, sparking a technological revolution that promises to overhaul the global economy and the way humans interact.

The companies are racing to beat one another to market, viewing a first listing as a way to frame how investors will value the companies and establish their CEO as the leading voice of AI. As recently as May, many advisers expected OpenAI would be first to take the initial steps to go public. OpenAI has told some investors it was targeting an IPO as early as September, two people familiar with the matter said.

But Anthropic jumped in first, announcing on June 1 it had made a confidential filing with U.S. regulators. OpenAI followed on Monday, a week later. The stakes extend beyond the clash between Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, a former researcher at OpenAI, where he was one of the people responsible for the core technology that made ChatGPT possible. The competition is spilling into Wall Street.

It’s rare for two such big direct rivals to raise capital at the same time, and the IPOs will be so big that they are by necessity turning to some of the same banks for help. OpenAI is looking to go public at a valuation around $1 trillion, Reuters previously reported. Bankers and other advisers are navigating increasingly complex relationships with both OpenAI and Anthropic, three people familiar with the matter said.

Executives at both companies have pressed their IPO advisers for insight into the rival’s plans, the people said, prompting some banks working with both companies to erect internal barriers between deal teams to prevent information leaks. Top bosses often clash. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have traded public barbs as part of their space race, and Bill Gates and Steve Jobs quarreled over whether Microsoft products had copied from Apple .

The tension between Altman and Amodei is the driving force in today’s biggest technological revolution – influencing how quickly AI tools are released, what features they include and, ultimately, how people interact with the technology in their daily lives.

'It’s all-out war between these guys,' said Anastasios Angelopoulos, CEO of Arena, a top AI benchmarking and evaluation company. 'Every time there’s a new release from Anthropic, the bet will be that OpenAI is soon to follow and vice versa. 'The companies are also at odds over how each tells its financial story to investors.

OpenAI has told investors and employees that Anthropic’s preferred accounting method overstates its revenue by billions of dollars, according to two people familiar with the matter. In April, OpenAI’s chief revenue officer Denise Dresser told employees that OpenAI considers Anthropic’s financials inflated, according to a company memo reviewed by Reuters.

That’s because Anthropic books the full amount that customers pay for its AI services as revenue, but part of that sum is later routed to partners such as Amazon and Google. OpenAI uses a different method, reporting only net revenue after paying its partner, Microsoft. Anthropic told Reuters that it follows established accounting practices and recognizes gross revenue because it is the ‘principal’ in the transaction while its cloud partners are distribution channels.

Dresser’s internal communications aimed to reassure OpenAI staffers who have been demoralized by Anthropic’s rapid growth, two of the people Reuters spoke to said. One reason for Anthropic to try to beat OpenAI out to the public market is that they will get to set the agenda for how a frontier model reports financials and do so in a way that is favorable to their financial model, said Gil Luria, analyst at D. A. Davidson.

Altman recently clashed with Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar over whether the company could meet the obligations required for a public listing on such a compressed timeline, three people familiar with the matter said. Altman told her to figure it out or hire different bankers and lawyers who could pull it off, they said. Friar has since told advisers that the company’s leadership is aligned on timing, another person said.

A long-running feud between the two companies dates back to late 2020, when Amodei left his job as OpenAI’s vice president of research with several others to create Anthropic, which promised to prioritize safety. The move was seen by many OpenAI employees as a rebuke of Altman’s approach





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artificial Intelligence Generative AI Chatgpt Openai Anthropic IPO Rivalry Financials Ceos Wall Street Accounting Practices Financial Model Financial Story Financial Obligations Financial Reporting Financial Agenda Financial Frontier Financial Revolution Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model Financial Model

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anthropic Restricts Use of Powerful AI Model, Faces Security ConcernsAnthropic, a San Francisco startup, made the most powerful version of its AI technology, Fable 5, available to the general public while restricting its use in sensitive areas. The company has faced cybersecurity concerns and restricted access to the model in authoritarian countries.

Read more »

Anthropic rolls out public version of Mythos without cybersecurity capabilityWhen emergencies strike, every second counts, and knowing how to respond can save lives. IHH Healthcare Malaysia's 24/7 A&E teams deliver expert care, supported by advanced facilities and rapid response systems, when it matters most.

Read more »

Anthropic Releases Guardrailed Claude Fable 5 AI Model Amid Safety and Policy DebateAnthropic has made its most powerful public AI model available: Claude Fable 5. The model matches the capability of the restricted Mythos 5 but includes safeguards to block malicious use, particularly in cybersecurity and biology. The launch coincides with the company's call for a global pause on advanced AI development, sparking discussion about responsible innovation.

Read more »

OpenAI, Anthropic warn of AI dangers – with an eye on Wall StreetCHANGSHA, China: Wang Junming from central China's Hunan province may be 25 years old, but he is still the size of a baby.

Read more »