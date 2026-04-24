Rising Youth Bankruptcy in Malaysia: Over 4,700 Under 35 Declared Bankrupt in 5 Years

New data reveals a concerning increase in bankruptcies among young Malaysians, prompting government action through financial literacy initiatives and the DPK 3.0 program.

A recent data analysis reveals a concerning trend of financial vulnerability among young Malaysia ns. Over the past five years, 4,704 citizens aged 34 and under have been declared bankrupt.

This figure represents a significant 15% of the total 31,517 bankruptcy cases recorded since 2021. The Minister of Economy, Akmal Nasrullah, emphasized the critical need for widespread financial literacy education in the nation, stating that the situation underscores a pressing requirement to equip citizens with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage their finances effectively.

He articulated that the government’s role extends beyond merely addressing financial failures; it must proactively assist individuals in breaking free from cycles of financial hardship and rebuilding their lives with dignity. The primary driver behind nearly half of all bankruptcies is personal loans, highlighting a potential issue with responsible lending and borrowing practices. This reliance on personal loans, coupled with a lack of financial understanding, appears to be contributing significantly to the rising number of young people facing insolvency.

The government has responded with the launch of the Program Dasar Peluang Kedua 3.0 (DPK 3.0) Fast Track Release 2025, an initiative designed to provide a pathway out of bankruptcy for vulnerable individuals. This program prioritizes specific groups including single mothers and fathers, small business owners, victims of scams, and homebuyers affected by abandoned projects. The focus on these demographics demonstrates a targeted approach to addressing the unique financial challenges faced by these communities.

Furthermore, the DPK 3.0 policy extends eligibility to individuals aged 40 and below with outstanding debts not exceeding RM200,000. This inclusion of younger demographics is a direct response to the data revealing the high rate of bankruptcy among this age group. As of July 15th, 2023, the initiative has already provided assistance to over 14,000 bankruptcy cases involving debts under RM50,000.

This early success suggests that the program is effectively reaching those in need and offering a viable solution to their financial difficulties. The Minister’s statements and the implementation of DPK 3.0 signal a commitment to not only managing the consequences of financial distress but also to fostering a more financially resilient population through education and targeted support programs.

The long-term goal is to create a system where individuals are empowered to make informed financial decisions and avoid falling into the trap of unsustainable debt. The government recognizes that a financially stable citizenry is crucial for sustained economic growth and social well-being, and is actively working to address the root causes of bankruptcy and promote financial inclusion





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Bankruptcy Malaysia Financial Literacy Youth Debt DPK 3.0 Economy Financial Hardship

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