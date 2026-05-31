Rising Rent Pushing Young Adults to Mixed-Gender Shared Housing

The increasing cost of rent in urban areas is leading individuals, especially young adults, to opt for mixed-gender shared housing to save money. Despite initial discomfort, many prioritize affordability, location, and access to public transportation over same-gender roommates.

The rising cost of rent in urban areas is pushing individuals, including young adults , to opt for mixed-gender shared housing to reduce financial burden. This trend prioritizes affordability, proximity to work or campus, and access to public transportation over the comfort of living with same-gender roommates.

Syafiqah, a 26-year-old customer service executive, chose to live in a mixed-gender shared room in Kelana Jaya after failing to find an affordable women-only apartment. She initially felt uncomfortable but found the location convenient and the rent cheaper (RM400 vs RM600).

However, she still feels uneasy about male roommates, especially at night. Siti, a 23-year-old private university student, discovered her apartment had male roommates after moving in. She was surprised but stayed due to its proximity to her campus and affordability. Saiful, a 24-year-old logistics executive, chose mixed-gender housing due to limited affordable options.

He prioritizes proximity to public transportation and work. This topic has gained traction on Threads, with over 300,000 views. Mr. Lee, a 42-year-old landlord, explained that mixed-gender housing isn't just about profit but also preventing long-term vacancies. He prefers tenants with good payment history, discipline, and housekeeping skills





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Rent Increase Mixed-Gender Housing Young Adults Affordability Shared Housing

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