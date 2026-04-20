Rising Packaging and Logistics Costs Strain Malaysia's Noodle Industry Amid Global Energy Crisis

Malaysian noodle manufacturers are struggling with a 30 percent spike in packaging costs and volatile diesel prices due to the Strait of Hormuz conflict, yet hawkers are attempting to keep meal prices stable for consumers.

Malaysian consumers are bracing for a potential wave of price hikes as the cost of food packaging continues to climb, threatening to reshape the local noodle industry. The industry, already grappling with supply chain disruptions, is facing significant pressure due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in Iran. Tit-for-tat blockades at the Strait of Hormuz have triggered a global energy crisis, resulting in surging logistics, freight, and packaging expenses.

According to Chaang Tuck Cheong, president of the Malaysian Bakery, Biscuit, Confectionery, Mee and Kuey Teow Merchants Association, the cost of plastic packaging for noodles has spiked by nearly 30 percent in just over a month. Because Polyethylene terephthalate, a crucial material for food packaging, is derived from crude oil, the volatility in the Strait of Hormuz has had a direct, destabilizing impact. With nearly 38 percent of Malaysia’s crude oil imported through this contested waterway, the supply chain is feeling the squeeze as insurance premiums for shipping vessels have skyrocketed 17-fold, further compounding the financial burden on manufacturers. Beyond the raw material costs, the operational hurdles for noodle producers have reached critical levels. Chaang highlighted that delivery timelines have stretched significantly; materials that once arrived within three weeks now take at least six weeks, while suppliers have simultaneously tightened payment terms, cutting the window from two months down to one. This creates a severe cash flow constraint for manufacturers who are already managing the astronomical rise in diesel prices. Diesel, which accounts for one-third of production costs, saw its price in the Peninsula jump from RM3.12 per litre in early March to a record high of RM6.72 by April 9. Although there has been a minor reduction to RM5.97 per litre, the sustained high costs continue to challenge the financial viability of local factories. Smaller, traditional establishments that rely on older methods, such as firewood heating, may find a temporary competitive edge by keeping prices low, but the industry as a whole is walking a thin line between survival and passing costs onto the consumer. Despite these mounting overheads, the final cost of your favourite bowl of mee goreng remains somewhat stable, thanks to the resilience of local hawkers and government interventions. Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman, president of the Malaysia Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association, noted that while profit margins have been eroded by approximately 20 percent, many hawkers are hesitant to raise prices out of fear of losing their customer base. A typical plate of mee goreng with vegetables and a fried egg still averages between RM7 and RM8, with slight surcharges for premium additions like squid. This relative stability is bolstered by the government’s decision to maintain a price cap of RM26.60 on 14kg subsidised LPG cooking gas cylinders, which provides a vital buffer for small-scale food vendors. As the nation navigates this inflationary period, the delicate balance between rising input costs and consumer affordability remains a central concern for the food and beverage sector. While the cost of production rises, the tradition of affordable street food persists, though stakeholders warn that this status quo may be difficult to sustain if global energy prices remain elevated throughout the coming months





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Malaysia Economy Food Inflation Noodle Industry Supply Chain Crisis Strait Of Hormuz

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