Rising livestock farming costs lead to cattle roaming freely in Kelantan

Cattle roaming freely in Kelantan pose safety risks to road users, especially on main roads at night, due to rising livestock farming costs.

Cattle roam freely in Kelantan as rising livestock farming costs push some farmers to release their animals for open grazing , posing safety risks to road users.

The rising cost of livestock farming is believed to be among the main factors behind the continued practice of allowing cattle to roam freely in Kelantan, posing safety risks to road users, especially on main roads at night. Despite efforts by authorities to curb the issue of stray animals, some farmers still opt for traditional methods, allowing their livestock to forage on their own in open grazing areas to reduce feed and enclosure-construction costs.

Kelantan Artificial Inseminators Association chairman Harun Hazim Zakaria said the increase in prices of feed and cost of building sheds and fencing has led some farmers to take the easier route by releasing their animals without continuous supervision. He said observations by the association found that the problem of stray animals is more prevalent in oil palm plantation areas and locations with wide grazing fields, compared to urban areas where enclosure systems are more commonly used.

When grazing areas are located near main roads, the risk of accidents becomes higher as animals may suddenly cross the road, endangering the lives of motorists, Harun Hazim said. Resolving the issue requires cooperation between the government, Department of Veterinary Services and livestock farmers through continuous education, more consistent enforcement, and the usage of an identification system or tagging to help trace livestock owners.

A farmer from Kampung Jambu Merah, Melor, Mohamad Syahir Syazwan Zakaria said he chose to adopt an enclosure system and spent over RM100,000 to build a steel shed capable of housing more than 100 cattle, as he considers the investment important for public safety and a more systematic livestock management. He said feed costs can reach between RM50 and RM60 per day, but farmers who cannot afford to build large enclosures should at least erect simple fencing to prevent livestock from roaming freely and endangering road users.

Another farmer from Kampung Lepan Jaya, Raja Mohammad Lukman Raja Ibrahim said the cost of building a shed for 20 cows can reach about RM15,000, prompting some farmers to choose the 'plantation cattle' system, which allows livestock to roam in oil palm estates to save costs. However, this method requires close monitoring to avoid risks to the public.

Ahmad Yusri Abdul Rahman said cost pressures due to low meat prices should not be used as an excuse to neglect safety, adding that he supports enforcement actions such as the seizure of roaming livestock. Last year, 191 accidents involving cows were recorded in Gua Musang, with losses exceeding RM1.14 million. The Gua Musang-Kuala Krai and Gua Musang-Jeli routes have been identified as high-risk areas, particularly at night and during heavy rain





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Kelantan Livestock Farming Safety Risks Stray Animals Open Grazing

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