Rising Flood Evacuees in Perak as Thunderstorm Warning Adds to Concerns

Over 90 flood evacuees are now housed in two temporary relief centers in Perak, Malaysia, with water levels in Sungai Perak exceeding danger points and a thunderstorm warning in effect for multiple districts.

The number of flood evacuees in temporary relief center s across Perak , Malaysia, increased significantly on Monday morning, June 15, rising from 17 individuals from eight families on Sunday night to 92 people from 33 families by the next morning.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, two relief centers were established: one in the Larut, Matang and Selama district opened at 8pm on Sunday, and another in the Manjung district opened at 11:30pm the same night. The center at SK Batu Hampar in Larut, Matang and Selama housed 41 evacuees from 14 families, coming from the flood-affected villages of Kampung Batu 25, Kampung Berjaya, Kampung Batu 23, and Sungai Rotan.

The SK Beruas center in Manjung accommodated 51 individuals from 19 families, originating from Kampung Kilang, Taman Anggerik Permai, and Kampung Pulau Kabung. The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a thunderstorm warning at 5:30am on Monday for several areas including Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Bagan Datuk, Manjung, and Hilir Perak.

Additionally, the Irrigation and Drainage Department reported that water levels in Sungai Perak at Hilir Perak and Bagan Datuk had surpassed danger levels, measuring 1.38 meters and 0.66 meters respectively, indicating ongoing riverine flood risks. These conditions reflect a prolonged monsoon season affecting northern Peninsular Malaysia, with continuous rainfall overwhelming drainage systems and elevating river basins. The federal and state authorities have activated emergency response protocols, deploying volunteers, medical teams, and essential supplies to the relief centers.

Evacuees are receiving basic amenities, meals, and temporary shelter while local officials assess infrastructure damage and prepare for potential post-flood recovery efforts. Community groups and non-governmental organizations have also contributed donations and volunteer support to assist displaced families. The JPBN continues to monitor the situation closely, urging residents in low-lying and flood-prone zones to remain vigilant and comply with evacuation orders if necessary.

The thunderstorm warning suggests more adverse weather could exacerbate the flooding, highlighting the need for sustained disaster management coordination across affected districts





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Flood Evacuees Perak Relief Center Thunderstorm Warning Sungai Perak Metmalaysia Irrigation Department Disaster Management

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