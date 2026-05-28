Rising Concern Over Discreet Nicotine Pouches and Youth Appeal

Experts warn that nicotine pouches, marketed as a smoking alternative, are becoming a worrying trend due to their discreet nature and appeal to young people, raising public health concerns.

A new trend in nicotine consumption is emerging, one that is small, discreet, and increasingly popular among youth. Nicotine pouches, tobacco-free and smokeless products that deliver nicotine through oral absorption, are being marketed as a smoking alternative or a cessation aid.

However, experts and health officials warn that these products pose significant health risks and may be contributing to a new wave of nicotine addiction, particularly among young people who find them easier to use and conceal than traditional cigarettes or vaping devices. Unlike combustible cigarettes or the vapor from e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches are small pouches placed between the gum and lip, releasing nicotine without smoke or vapor. This discreet nature makes them difficult for parents and teachers to detect.

"Unlike cigarettes and vaping devices, nicotine pouches are more discreet and harder for parents to notice," noted NV Subbarow, an education officer with the Consumers Association of Penang. Subbarow highlighted that many minors are beginning to use these products because they can be used without drawing attention. The wide variety of flavors further appeals to younger users. The regulatory landscape is complex.

While some brands implement age verification, others lack such safeguards. In Malaysia, visits to pharmacies revealed that the product can only be purchased after consultation with a pharmacist. A pharmacist explained that while age verification is not always a formal requirement, they assess the buyer's need, appropriate dosage, and whether the product is suitable.

"It is not on the general sale list items," she stated, emphasizing that nicotine pouches are generally intended for nicotine replacement therapy for individuals trying to quit smoking, not for non-smokers. She also warned about side effects, including potential impacts on brain development and headaches. Public health experts urge caution.

Prof Dr M. Murallitharan, chairman of the Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control and managing director of the National Cancer Society Malaysia, stressed that nicotine itself is a harmful chemical and can cause numerous health issues. He cautioned against marketing claims that suggest these products prevent cancer. Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh, a public health specialist, pointed out the importance of being aware of nicotine concentration.

She referenced studies linking nicotine pouches to oral, throat, and laryngeal cancers due to contaminants found in some products, citing an example from India where non-pasteurised pouches contained harmful substances. Interestingly, the Swedish experience presents a contrasting picture. In Sweden, nicotine pouches are widely used as a harm-reduction tool for smokers and are sold as adult consumer products.

The country reports the lowest rate of chronic respiratory disease and among the lowest lung cancer rates in the European Union, a phenomenon attributed to the widespread use of nicotine pouches among Swedish men. This suggests that when used appropriately by adult smokers as an alternative to combustible tobacco, these products may reduce certain health risks.

However, the situation in Malaysia and elsewhere is different, with concerns about youth uptake and insufficient regulation. Nicotine pouches in Malaysia are regulated under the Poisons Act 1952 and the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024. Despite this, experts like Subbarow call for stronger enforcement to curb the trend, especially among minors. The dual nature of nicotine pouches-as a potential harm-reduction tool for adult smokers and as a vector for youth nicotine addiction-presents a public health challenge.

Clear regulations, strict age verification, and public awareness campaigns are needed to ensure these products are used only by intended populations and do not undermine decades of progress in tobacco control





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